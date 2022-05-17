Reese Witherspoon’s Husband Jim Toth Worked His Way From Mail Room To Top Talent Agent

Reese Witherspoon is an actress, businesswoman, and producer who has been a part of Hollywood’s A-list since she was a child. In 1999, Witherspoon’s star shot into the stratosphere with her featured role in cruel intentions – and has been a firm fan favorite ever since.

Witherspoon’s personal life has always drawn a lot of attention. Her first marriage, to celebrity Ryan Phillippe, ended in divorce in 2007. However, she would find lasting love with Jim Toth, a man who, while having connections to the world of entertainment, has no ambitions of being a high-rise. . -Performer profile.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

How did Jim Toth get started as a talent agent?

Jim Toth was born in Pennsylvania in 1970. According to IMDb, Toth eventually moved to Los Angeles, California, where he got a job with the Creative Arts Agency (CAA). Although Toth’s first job was in the mail room, according to BuzzFeed, he had big ambitions and decided early on that he would climb the corporate ladder. Toth would eventually become the co-head of film talent at CAA, a job that would bring him into close contact with many big stars.

Over the years, Toth has represented a number of superstars, including Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey. Harper’s Bazaar notes that it was Toth’s connection to those stars and his inner circle that helped facilitate his initial meeting with Reese Witherspoon.

How did Jim Toth meet Reese Witherspoon?

“Celebrating 10 years of marriage with my sweet husband. Looking back, I can’t believe it happened so fast! I guess that’s how it is with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughs, non-stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures…” Happy Anniversary @ReeseW & #JimToth! ✨ pic.twitter.com/0c1EoCec73 — WeddingWire (@WeddingWire) March 27, 2021

In 2012, Witherspoon opened up to Elle about how she and Toth met. As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, Witherspoon said: “This really drunk guy was flirting with me, making a fool of himself, yelling at me. He was like, (babbling, frowning, pointing a finger at his face), ‘You don’t know me.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I know. I don’t know you!'”

Witherspoon said it was at this point that Toth stepped in, noting that “Jim came over and said, ‘Please excuse my friend. He just broke up with someone. Jim was a very good friend, getting him out of that situation. That’s how he is, a very good person.”

After their first meeting in late 2009, Toth and Witherspoon quickly bonded. They began dating, and in early 2010, the two went public with their relationship. Witherspoon, who had divorced Phillippe in 2007, already had two young children, Ava and Deacon, and thankfully Toth was able to form a close relationship with her children as well.

When did Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon get married?

In December 2020, Toth and Witherspoon got engaged, and just a few months later, they married at their ranch in California. They settled into a quiet family life, with Witherspoon telling Marie Claire in 2011 that Toth was a natural with her children. According to The List, Witherspoon said: “You know, someone close to me once said, ‘Oh, no man will ever accept your children’… She was determined to find someone who would make that not true. And I was lucky. I made. I was very lucky, and he is wonderful. And so wonderful with children. I am very blessed.”

In September 2012, Toth and Witherspoon expanded their family by welcoming a baby boy, whom they named Tennessee James Toth. Today, Toth and Witherspoon are still happily married. While Toth mostly stays out of the spotlight, working on her business projects, Witherspoon has no problem admitting that her husband is her biggest fan, revealing that Toth fully supports her.

