The U.S. dollar The day continues with a downward trend.

After registering three consecutive days of gains, the US currency suffers a slight fall against various currencies, such as the Mexican peso, currency ante which lost 0.37 percent of its value.

The weakening of the dollar comes after the weak economic figures in China were released, which feed and strengthen concerns about economic growth worldwide due to stagnation.

“The data paints a picture of an economy that is stagnant and in need of more aggressive stimulus and rapid relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, neither of which is likely to come anytime soon.”said the firm IC Bank in an analysis note, according to information collected by Television newscasts.

Price of the dollar today, May 17: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Then, How much is the US dollar in Mexico and part of Central America this Tuesday, May 17, according to the most recent report from investing.com, recognized financial website with high impact at the international level.

Mexico : 19.9514 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 669.61 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.6700 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5651 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8150 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

Mexico : 19.9389 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 20.0452 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica: 668.08 Costa Rican Colon | 668.08 Costa Rican Colon

Guatemala : 7.6600 quetzals | 7,6600 quetzals

Honduras : 24.3302 lempiras | 24.3302 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.6300 gold córdobas | 35.6300 gold cordobas

Sale