“Pirates of the Caribbean” might not be closed for Johnny Depp

(CNN) — Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, said Johnny Depp would continue to appear in the franchise, according to reports.

Depp is currently suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation over a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post. In the article, Heard described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Although Depp is not mentioned in the article, he claims she cost him acting roles, including a possible appearance in a sixth “Pirates of the Caribbean” film.

The actor played Jack Sparrow in all five movies, and Bruckheimer spoke to The Times about whether Depp would return.

“Not right now,” Bruckheimer said. “The future is yet to be decided.”

The producer confirmed that he is working on a sequel with a female lead.

“We’re talking to Margot Robbie,” he said. “We’re developing two ‘Pirates’ scripts: one with her and one without her.”

The last movie was 2017’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”