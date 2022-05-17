‘Pirates of the Caribbean’: Johnny Depp Pissed Off Disney When He Created Jack Sparrow – CINEMABLEND

For little and we do not know the version of Johnny Depp of Jack Sparrow, because Disney did not like the actor’s vision of the character of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Johnny Depp, who will star Who does Gilbert Grape love? Y Scissorhandshas seen his tarnished his prestige after his ex-wife, Amber Heard, published a testimony about the domestic violence of which she was a victim by the actor.

According to VarietyDepp in court declared that one of his most popular characters in the history of the seventh art had never seen the light of day. According to the interpreter, Disney did not want to approve the changes and the vision he had about Jack Sparrow, the ingenious, impertinent pirate with an alcoholism problem. Pirates of the Caribbean.

We almost didn’t know Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.



I incorporated my notes into the character and brought him to life, much to Disney’s annoyance. I believed in the character with all my heart, and at first, the people at Disney were a little upset.

What he did not clarify was which parts were the ones that the House of Mouse was not willing to show in a film that was aimed at a family audience. Fortunately, Depp overcame the odds and Disney’s most famous pirate remained one of the company’s favorites.

In fact, Depp had big plans for the Jack Sparrow ending: Before Amber Heard’s indictment, the actor was already planning one last movie to fire the character; if he had in mind the perfect outcome for the pirate with an inordinate taste for rum, we will never meet him. Disney cut ties with Johnny Depp after the scandal, as did Warner Bros. and the franchise of fantastic animals.

Johnny Depp does not have anything easy the following years of his life, despite the fact that a single brand has given up on him, it’s pretty hard for the mainstream entertainment industry to agree to work with him again. For now, his new film will premiere in the market section of Cannes, Jean DuBarry.