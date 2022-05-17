Phillip Schofield shares a rare selfie with Tom Cruise at the Queen’s Jubilee event

ads

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield shared a selfie with Hollywood star Tom Cruise at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration on Sunday (May 15) during the ITV special.

Phil, 60, was hosting the Jubilee special alongside Julie Etchingham, a change from his usual on-screen co-star Holly Willoughby, and there was a star-studded celebrity cast.

On his Instagram, the legendary TV presenter shared a snap with actor Tom, 59, both dressed in dapper tuxedos at the ITV extravaganza honoring Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

Phil captioned the image: “Just checking out our tuxes before the show…like you do! @tomcruise #platinumjubilee #topgunmaverick.”

Phil and Tom looked dapper in their tuxedos at the Jubilee event (Image: Instagram)

The celebrity couple have crossed paths before, but it’s rare for Phil to share a snap with the dashing Hollywood actor.

Fans were quick to share their delight at the snap of the two famous faces, with one writing, “Legend…meets legend…”

Another added: “Very good. Did Tom ask for the selfie?

In a conversation between the pair on the Sunday special, Phil questioned Tom: “What made you say yes to this one?”

Tom replied, “Well, how can you? I felt very honored…

Phil Scofield hosted the Platinum Jubilee event on Sunday (Image: Instagram)

“She is just a woman that I admire a lot, I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion.

“What she has achieved has been historic and I just remember when I was a kid I always saw pictures of her, I traveled a lot as a kid and came to England, I started making movies here in 1982.

“I love history, I have great respect for it, so when they asked me, I immediately said: ‘It would be an honor to be here'”.

However, fans were confused about the Top Gun star’s involvement in the Queen’s celebrations, with one taking to Twitter, writing: “This @ITV jubilee celebration show looks absolutely upsetting. Why is Tom Cruise involved? Does he have a #Jubilee# movie? ITV. Not enough celebrities have RSVPed for him at the Jubilee invitation!

A second added: “Watching Jubilee just to see what Tom Cruise is doing there.”

The Queen was away from home at the Royal Windsor Horse Show following problems with her mobility (Image: Getty Images)

Plans for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are underway, including a 70-plane flyover of Buckingham Palace organized by the Army, RAF and Royal Navy.

Members of the Royal Family will be able to view the exhibit from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, although Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew will miss the exhibit.

Although Sunday’s event was commemorative of The Queen, attendees were charmed by Tom Cruise’s presence and aside from Phil’s hilarious snap with the actor, Alan Titchmarsh was among those in awe of the actor.

Phil told gardening expert Alan at the start of the show, “I just wanted to make sure you got your selfie!”

Alan responded, “I did! My wife told me that she only asked me for two selfies. One was Hayley Mills, which I got when I interviewed Hayley a while ago.

“We get asked for selfies all the time, which is lovely and not a problem, I’m a bit reluctant to ask for them myself.

“She said, ‘If you take a selfie with Tom Cruise, I’ll take the grandkids off the screensaver!'”



