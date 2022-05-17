Pedroza wants to follow in his uncle’s footsteps on European tracks

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – 12:00 a.m.

Opportunity. Panamanian jockey Juan Diego Pedroza travels to Denmark tonight, with the illusion and dream of conquering the great stages of European equestrian, as his father, Juan Pedroza, and his uncle, Eduardo Pedroza, did.

He will not only be riding on racecourses in Denmark, but also in Germany and Belgium.

‘This opportunity is given thanks to my uncle (Eduardo Pedroza) who is a trainer there and was looking for riders. I feel good and I hope to do the job,’ Pedroza told El Siglo.

Upon arrival you will start working until all your papers are in order to start riding.

‘The little one’, who turns 22 next Monday, May 23, debuted in style on December 8, 2018, winning his first race on the mount of ‘Angelina Jolie’.

At his young age he has already been a professional for four years, in which he has won a total of 89 races at the Presidente Remón Racecourse.

In this 2022 he has been successful on eight occasions, among them is his first classic, on May 7 with the 4-year-old Argentine horse ‘Atrevido Cry’, where he won the dedicated Clásico Laffit Pincay Jr.

His father today works as a galloper and tamer, the days of local Pony Boy races.

While his uncle Eduardo, has been eradicated in the old continent for years riding in Germany, Italy and Denmark.