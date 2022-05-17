Pedro Porro breaks his silence over the controversy with João Félix’s girlfriend

Social networks are on fire with the scandal it has caused the embrace of Pedro Porro and João Félix’s girlfriend, Magui Corceiro, after Sporting de Portugal’s last game. The soccer player, while many children demanded his shirt, he approached the stands and handed it to Magui before both merged leaving an emotional moment. The images quickly went viral as countless voices speculated on alleged infidelity.

To make matters worse, to the controversy of the shirt we must add another video that circulates through the networks and in which two people appear in the reserved area of ​​a nightclub, two people that many defend that they are Pedro Porro and Magui Corceiro. The protagonists of the images appear very close, sharing confidences and also what clearly looks like a kiss. And the situation has reached such a point that the footballer has been forced to issue a statement clarifying everything.

“The situation that is happening yesterday and today is very uncomfortable… I have a special relationship with her, no one is being unfaithful to anyone. My image is not going to be stained by anything and less by things like these. I can do whatever I want. Stop staining the image of the three because it is not like that”, he expressed.

Magui Corceiro talks about “good friends”

For her part, the actress and partner of João Félix has also spoken on Instagram alleging that she recently met Pedro Porro but that they are just good friends: “I have just begun to understand the proportions that this is taking (…). It’s getting out of control and it’s leaving me in a very boring position, and João too”.

“On the one hand, I feel ridiculous for giving justifications to people who don’t know me at all, but you guys are not understanding what’s going on. This is being surreal, the messages they’re sending, they’re sending death threats… People are crazy,” he continued. “I met Porro a few months ago unexpectedly at a group dinner and since then we have had a great time, we are very good friends, I love him, he is incredible and the people who know him know it very well”.

In addition, he categorically denied any alleged kiss in a reserved nightclub: “If I wanted to be kissing someone, in an intimate moment, it wouldn’t be in Lust, much less in the VIP area with that little balcony and in view of the entire disco. I also don’t understand why those gentlemen who took the initiative to record that video and report it in such a nice way didn’t remember to record me talking and hugging the other people who were there, the other guys, the players. Because if we always want to talk about Magui Corceiro with the players and that this is a scene, there was a lot of material”, he explained before adding that “there were no kisses, there was nothing”.