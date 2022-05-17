Not Brad Pitt, not George Clooney; Alfredo Adame considered “the sexiest man in the world” – La Prensa

As usual, Alfredo Adame again became a trend on social networks, but this time he was not involved in a scandal of fights and blows, this time his sexy side was the one that made him trend.

There is no doubt that in recent years Alfredo Adame has given much to talk about and has been in the mouth of several media outlets, generally his character and arrogance have been the watershed for Mr. Adame to be the subject of various criticisms .

A video was released through social networks, which was captured during the reality show “I’m famous, get me out of here!” Broadcasts on TV Azteca, Adame and his new girlfriend Magaly Chávez participate in said program.

In a video clip, Carlos Trejo’s number one enemy claims to have received “The sexiest men living” in a contest and in said contest his main rivals were George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper; The main objective of the contest was to choose the “sexiest man in the world” and guess who won?

Alfredo Adame assured that he humiliated various Hollywood gallants and that he was named “the sexiest man in the world” pic.twitter.com/B5tclH3ZW9 – The + viral (@VideosVirales69) May 17, 2022

“In the first round Cooper was eliminated because, well, namas’ no, he has a kind of bland face, then Clooney, Pitt and I were left. Brad gave up because when he saw Clooney and me he said ‘don’t stain, this if not’ and then Clooney, when we did the last image test, grabbed and said ‘no, I admit it, Adame is sexier than me’ and he withdrew”, said Alfredo enthusiastically.

Today’s former driver stated that his opponents could not reach his heels, because the sensuality that he squanders does not have anyone.

There is no doubt that Mr. Adame, apart from being confrontational, also has a very high ego.

