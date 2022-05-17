Noah Schnapp made a name for himself with this Steven Spielberg movie

The Netflix star acted in a film with Tom Hanks that was nominated for an Oscar. She knows what it is about and how it became her first professional job.

The wait is almost over! The next may 27th, stranger things will return to Netflix with his fourth season. The first volume of this new installment is ready to hit the streaming platform and bring back the teenagers who conquered subscribers. With spring break, darkness will return to Hawkins and young people will have to face a new dose of terror. Among them, there will be no Will Byersthe character played by Noah Schnapp.

The first part of stranger things It arrived on Netflix in 2016 and it was precisely the disappearance of that child that sparked the intrigue of the users of the service, causing a phenomenon with unforeseen hours of playback. In this sense, both Noah and his companions collected fans around the world. But, in reality, this was not the first major project of the actor who today looks just 17 years old. And it is… I had already worked with Spielberg!

When Schnapp was 5 years old, he went to Broadway with his family to see annie. And that production changed his life forever. Since then, he knew that acting was his great passion and he began taking classes, as well as starring in small plays. However, in 2015 his first professional opportunity appeared and it was hand in hand with none other than Steven Spielberg. In Bridge of Spiesthe then small participated as Roger Donovan.

Written by Matt Charman and the Coen Brothers, the film -not yet available on streaming platforms- is set during the Cold War and tells the story of an American lawyer who is recruited to defend a detained Soviet spy. In this sense, he must help the CIA to facilitate the exchange between this spy and the pilot of an American plane captured by the Soviets.

Tom Hanks, Mark Rylance, Amy Ryan, Alan Alda, Scott Shepherd, Will Rogers, and Jesse Plemons are just some of the actors that complete the cast along with the figure of stranger things which, on this occasion, has a secondary role. In any case, it is a film with excellent reviews, including six nominations for the Oscar awards -one of them, for Best Film- and three nominations in the Bafta awards.