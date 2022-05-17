Neymar pays 160,000 euros for the ball of the Africa Cup of Nations final. But the end is honorable

It is not a soccer ball like the others. The signatures of all the Senegal players make that collector’s item unique that marked a historic moment for the “Lions of Teranga”. The sum paid by the Brazilian will go to charity.

Neymar brings with him the ball of the Africa Cup of Nations final purchased at auction for a charitable purpose.

Neymar he wanted the football for himself Africa Cup of Nations. The ball kicked by Mané who awarded the trophy to Senegal it is now owned by the Brazilian star of Paris Saint-Germain. It was not a whim nor was it a crazy whim that the South American champion wanted to grant himself. Behind that gesture, behind the sum of 160 thousand euros paid to beat the competition at an auction, there is an honorable end.

O Ney attended a charity event organized by her teammate, Idrissa Gueye. The midfielder was among the promoters of the event to raise funds for research and treatment of very serious diseases. Money that will serve to give hope, to contribute to the health of the children of the African continent. It was the carioca ace who won one of the most coveted memorabilia, including the autographed jerseys of Marco Verratti, Keylor Navas, Karim Benzema.

It is not a soccer ball like any other. The signatures of all the players of Senegal make unique that collector’s item that marked a historic moment for the “Lions of Teranga”, for the first time in triumph in the continental tournament after the grueling final against Egypt. Two emblematic moments of that match: Salah’s mistake; the penalty coldly beaten by his teammate in Liverpool, Mané, who then goes to console the Egyptian destroyed by pain and crushed by the weight of responsibility.

Because Valeri (and not Orsato) will be the referee of Juve-Inter in the Coppa Italia final

Often criticized for his erratic performance, below expectations and the figures he earns in Paris, Neymar instead excels for the heart of gold he shows behind the scenes, for the works of solidarity that see him as a protagonist but far from the spotlight. He does everything in silence, at least until the more classic “tip” reveals the details of his actions.

Two years ago, in the middle of the Covid pandemic, with Brazil literally devastated by the consequences of the infections both from a health and economic point of view, the former Barça paid a substantial amount to support charities. It was his way of participating in the social safety net that tried to stem the effects of the emergency. It was not the only initiative, few know that in Sao Paulo there is a charity (the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr) that is responsible for giving a future to children living in disadvantaged conditions.