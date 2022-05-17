Nash Carter speaks for the first time after his dismissal from WWE

A few days ago it was the first month since the dismissal of Nash Carter (Zackary Green) from WWE. The former NXT tag team champion was forced to leave Vince McMahon’s company after receiving accusations of domestic violence from his ex-wife, fellow fighter Kimber Lee.

However, the reasons for his dismissal from WWE were unrelated to this episode. The company made the final decision after Kimber Lee released a photo on the one where Nash Carter gave the fascist salute dressed as Adolf Hitler. More than thirty days after his departure, the fighter decided to send a statement explaining what happened with this photo and apologizing to the public.

“Words cannot describe how sorry and ashamed I am for my conduct,” Carter said. “The image was taken in 2015, a time when I was not well educated on the subject and did not know the magnitude of what I was doing. In 2020, someone tried to extort me by uploading the photo to social networks. The person sent it to my ex-wife, who decided to upload it in response to my request for divorce. Likewise, it is not an excuse to justify my actions.”

Nash Carter clarified that stayed off social media to reflect everything that happened and re-educated about the holocaust. “I hope this situation helps other people learn about the horrible tragedy that happened in the past. I can assure you that this photograph does not represent the human being that I am today.”

