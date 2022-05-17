Nail decoration: Selena Gómez bets on the blue manicure that is a trend

This light blue shade works well on short and long nails, and also contrasts with tanned skin color. Photo: Getty

Selena Gomez She has done a spectacular manicure that will surely be a nail trend. This season will bring new forms of the classic French manicure with minimal color adjustments, and lots of pastel colors.

Let’s remember that she has already been a trend with her nail color and he always surprises us with his good choices, simple but very successful. Like when he wore electric lime green nails that he combined with the pink of his makeup and kimono or robe:

Or when he dazzled us with other uneven nails or “mismatched nails” of various colors.

A couple of weeks ago Selena showed us her new favorite color. This time, her right hand in nail fashion, Tom Bachik, who is also a manicurist for Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities, has revealed that Selena loves pastel blue for her nails. And the truth is that these tones are always a success, especially when the weather changes and we want to go vacation to the beach or somewhere sunny. These shades are spectacular for contrasting tanned skin due to their clarity.and bring more light to your body.

If you prefer to combine them, you can also choose this mismatched in pastel tones, also from Selena, which fortunately have the same contrasting effect as baby blue nails.

If you are not convinced by this tone and prefer another more in line with your personality, nails are also all the rage this season. light salmon coloras Selena once also wore them, will have the same beachy effect, but is also versatile for elegant and gala occasions.

