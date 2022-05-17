N-Dubz’s Wild Lives As They Come Together: Sex Tape, Bankruptcy, and Nude Photo Escape

N-Dubz have finally confirmed their reunion, with Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer ready to release new music and go on tour.

The trio made headlines frequently during their 11 year career and everyone sang “Na Na, Naiiii” every time they released a new track.

But not all of the headlines were positive, with their careers sometimes clouded by nudity leaks or financial woes.

Having started out as the Lickle Rinsers Crew, N-Dubz underwent a series of name changes including NW1, No Worries, NW before eventually becoming N-Dubz.

Despite their success including two gold certified albums, five MOBO Awards and 13 top 40 singles, they called it a day in 2011, following the release of their album Greatest Hits on November 28th.

But what have Richard Rawson, Tula Contastavlos and Costadinos Contostavlos – also known as Fazer, Tulisa and Dappy – been up to since then?

Fazer



After the group disbanded, Fazer decided to stay in the music industry and became an award-winning producer, songwriter and DJ.

The 35-year-old musician founded Sky’s The Limit Entertainment production company with business partner Peter Ibsen in 2013.

Shortly after going official with his new venture, he went on to release 6-foot-8, a freestyle track under his new company name, proving that he intended to do business on his own.



During his time at N-Dubz, Fazer was known for producing their music, often seen playing the piano at certain events that featured their music.

Maintaining her production roots, she went on to produce tracks for the likes of Tulisa, Rihanna, Rita Ora, Jessie J and the hit Lost for K-Pop superstars BTS in 2016.

Performing under his birth name and not as Fazer, he went on to star in the likes of Yahoo! Wireless Festival in 2013, along with names like Justin Timberlake, Calvin Harris and Jay Z.

Since then, she has gone on to release a string of singles including her 2019 single, UFO.

Despite his shining success with N-Dubz, he was declared bankrupt on December 4, 2013, but that didn’t take his spirits away, with Fazer continuing his music career and once again building his empire.

Tulisa



Famous for her impressive voice and iconic The Female Boss tattoo, Tulisa was one of the hottest solo artists of her time, with hits left, right and center.

Tulisa, 33, was announced as an acting judge on The X Factor, replacing Cheryl in 2011, joining Gary Barlow, Louis Walsh and Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland.

Despite it being her first year on the program, she won the series with Little Mix before retiring in 2013.

As a solo artist, Tulisa boasts a number 1 single and three Top 20 hits.



Her debut single, Young, went straight to the top of the charts and was subsequently Gold certified following her debut performance on Britain’s Got Talent.

However, her solo album The Female Boss only managed to reach number 35 on the official UK charts.

As a songwriter, Tulisa struggled for recognition after writing Britney Spears’ hit Scream & Shout, initially titled I Don’t Give AF ** k, but was stripped of all credit after her producer gave the track to will.i.am and Britney.

He later filed a lawsuit against the Black Eyed Peas star and ultimately won 10% of the publishing rights.



Her world was turned upside down in 2012 when an intimate video of her and ex-boyfriend Justin Edwards appeared on the internet, which was later blocked by an injunction.

Turning to the sex tape, she said: “This is someone I loved, who I trusted, who meant the world to me, by whom I feel deeply betrayed. I’m sure everyone at home has had intimate moments with someone they cared about and I never expected at any time that they would go and share it with the rest of the world, ”before adding that her re-emergence was“ unexpected ”.

Tulisa faced further distress after being arrested on suspicion of providing Class A drugs in 2013, the case was dismissed two years later when it emerged that Mazher Mahmood had lied to the court.

Dappy



Before finding fame, he was convicted of beatings in 2007 and faced two counts of assault in 2008, of which he pleaded guilty.

He was slapped with four weeks behind bars, suspended for 12 months and had to do 100 hours of community service.

Known for his love of hats, Dappy, 34, burst onto the solo scene in 2011 with his debut single, No Regrets, with former bandmate Fazer.

The song instantly hit # 1 with Queen guitarist Brian May praising the Camden-born star.



May later appeared on her second solo track, Rockstar, which ranked number 2, from her solo album, Bad Intentions.

After securing himself as one of the biggest names in music, he appeared in Celebrity Big Brother, claiming he took part in clearing his tax account.

During his stay in the now abandoned house, Dappy created waves, famously getting naked in the pool and running around the house in a snapback cap that protected his manhood and showed his bare butt to his roommates.



Despite being a big name in music, life soon took a drastic turn for Dappy who once again found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Just several years after riding the wave of success, he was found guilty of assault and brawl in 2013 before being subsequently convicted of joint assault and assault for two separate incidents in 2014.

The father of two was arrested by armed police in 2017 after allegedly hitting a woman with a tennis racket.



At the time, a spokesman for the Herts police said: “Police were called at 4:30 pm on Wednesday 10 May to report an incident involving a man and woman on the street in Roe Green Close, Hatfield.

“The man threatened the woman before leaving the scene. It is believed that he had a knife. Nobody was seriously injured ”.

They continued: “A 29-year-old man was arrested in the area around 6 pm on charges of assaulting ABH and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He was taken into custody for questioning and remains in custody this morning.”

Several months later, he was convicted of possessing an object with a blade in a public place.

Despite this, he continues to make music and last year released his latest single, Wounds.

Big Brother wasn’t the only time Dappy took off his kit, as social media went wild when a full nude photo of him leaked.



The rather blessed dude later claimed to be behind the leak to try and get a single number 1.

But his girlfriend at the time also took credit, saying warmly, “Dappy wanted me to leak his photo, because, you know, people had leaked the photos of Chris Brown and Aston from JLS and they both had pictures. little winks, so he just felt he had to prove a point.

“People thought he was Photoshoppato. They said there was no way his ding-dong was that big. But why do you think I stayed with him for so long? “

