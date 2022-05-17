MODOK, the wacky Marvel animated series, canceled after its debut season

MOD OKthe animated series Marvel Television stop motion style about the famous villain of marvel comicshas been canceled after its first season issued in the middle of last year in Hulu Y Disney+. This is how the Variety medium picks it up, although the reasons for the cancellation are not detailed, beyond remembering that it was one of the last non-children’s audiovisual productions broadcast outside of Marvel Studios along with another animated series, the bloody Hit Monkeywhich is currently going ahead after its debut season at the end of 2021.

Will we see MODOK in the MCU?

Thus, after the disappearance of the Marvel Television division -absorbed by Marvel Studios with Kevin Feige at the helm-, Marvel has decided to put an end to this series that was on its own, using several classic characters for its crazy stories. Perhaps this is one of the reasons for its cancellation, the non-integration into the UCM; or maybe there is plans for MODOK in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The actor and comedian who lent his voice to the villain, patton oswalt, has echoed the sad news on social networks, thanking the great work done by the entire team and celebrating the experience. Of course, it is a pity that a series with a humor so hilarious and that had such a good reception among the fans said goodbye after only a single season.

“MODOK has long pursued its dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures battling Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, he has run his evil AIM organization on the ground. Kicked out as leader of AIM, while dealing with his falling apart marriage and family life, he begins to suffer from a mid-life crisis.” official synopsis.

Let’s remember that MOD OK was one of four Marvel Television animated projects for Hulu, along with other series like Howard the Duck Y Tigra and Dazzlerwith the ultimate goal of bringing its protagonists together in a crossover entitled The Offenders.

Source | Variety