Ministry of Culture takes the cinema to “Casa Puebla”

-This weekend the unit will screen five films, two of them directed by Steven Spielberg

-Admission to these films is free for all those interested

CIUDAD DE PUEBLA, Pue.- As part of the entertainment actions developed by the state government, the Ministry of Culture will take the cinema to Casa Puebla this weekend, located on Calzada de los Fuertes.

This Friday, May 13 at 4:00 p.m., “The Untouchables” will be screened, a 1987 film directed by Brian De Palma, which lasts 119 minutes.

While on Saturday the 14th of the same month, attendees will be able to see the films “The Little Prince” (by Marck Osborne) at 12:00, as well as “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark” (by Steven Spielberg) , at 3:00 p.m.

On Sunday, the cinema activities begin with the film “Fantasia” at 12:00 p.m. and, at 3:00 p.m., “Indiana Jones: The Temple of Perdition” (Steven Spielberg) will be screened.

Admission to the screening of these films at Casa Puebla is free for all those interested, who can find more information on the agency’s social networks: Facebook (Puebla’s Ministry of Culture) and Twitter (@CulturaGobPue).