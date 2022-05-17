Minecraft removes fireflies from its next update 1.19

The Minecraft Wild Update eliminate one of the creatures expected by the community. The update, which will be part of version 1.19, says goodbye to the fireflies for not being consistent with reality. Anna Lundgren, producer of the video game, explains the specific reasons for her elimination.

Why won’t there be fireflies in Minecraft 1.19?

“Fireflies were part of our plan for the Wild Update,” Lundgren reveals in a video posted on the official Minecraft YouTube account. “We wanted them to be a food source for the new frogs, but we received a fantastic report from our amazing community where you taught us that there are a lot of species of fireflies and bugs that are poisonous to toads and frogs. And of course we didn’t want to add them into the game. So we offered the frogs a safer food source: little slimes!”

Lundgren notes that the Fireflies are still for the team “very interesting as an idea and as a concept”, but “they are no longer part of our plans for the Wild Update.” “They are part of our library of ideas, but we don’t have any concrete plans to add them in any future updates,” he concludes.

This Wild Update, as they call it, it is expected to arrive sometime in the rest of the year in both the Java and Bedrock versions. In addition to the addition of the Deep Dark and Mangrove biomes, players will see a new structure in the depths (ancient cities), enemies such as the Guardian, frog-like animals, and much more. As always, these contents will be added at no additional cost.

The news appears almost a month after the sample of the additional content dedicated to Sonic. The famous blue hedgehog boasts themed elements with exclusive levels like Green Hill or Chemical Plant. You can learn more about them at this link.

Source: minecraft