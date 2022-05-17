Millionaires in space didn’t expect to work so hard

The Ax-1 commander, Michael López-Alegría, had to go online for a few hours during his stay on the ISS Image : Eytan Stibbe/Axiom Space

If you’re one of the few people lucky enough to be able to afford a $55 million ticket to space, chances are you’re just not used to hard work. The totally private crew members of the International Space Station recently reflected on their trip to low Earth orbit, complaining that they had too much work to do aboard the lab as they circled our planet.

During a press conference on Friday, the four-man crew of Axiom Space’s Ax-1 mission admitted that they tried to fit too much into their schedules, which ended up putting pressure on them and the crew of astronauts who were already living and working at the station, reports SpaceNews.

“In essence, the arrival of Axiom personnel appeared to have a greater than expected impact on the daily workload of the professional International Space Station crew,” said Susan Helms, a former NASA astronaut and member of the Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel. , during a panel meeting on Thursday.

The crew arrived at the ISS on April 9, with an impressive experimental payload that included experiments on holoportation, human cells, and high-precision optical lenses. But since it was their first time in space and they are neither professional astronauts nor researchers, some of the experiments ended up taking much longer than anticipated. An experiment that was meant to take only two and a half hours based on pre-flight training ended up taking twice that amount of time, according to businessman and investor Larry Connor, who was a member of the Ax-1 mission.

“Our timeline was very aggressive, especially early in the mission,” said Michael López-Alegría, a former NASA astronaut who commanded the mission. “The pace was hectic at first.”

Initially, the mission was meant to last eight nights, but it ended spreading to 15 days due to unfavorable weather delays. ISS rookies didn’t complain about spending that extra time above Earth’s atmosphere, as it allowed them to enjoy extraordinary views (one of the things they surely expected for the price of admission). “It was a blessing to have extra time,” López-Alegría said. “I think we were so focused on research and outreach in the first 8 or 10 days in orbit that we needed additional time to complete the experience by having time to look out the window, check in with friends and family, just enjoy the feeling.”

But his extended stay meant the ISS remained overcrowded, with 11 astronauts on board. Some of the science modules only allow four or fewer astronauts to conduct experiments at the same time, which meant that the Axiom-1 crew ended up slightly disrupting the schedules of regular ISS astronauts.

The company is already preparing for the launch of the second crew to the ISS, having sold three seats, including one designated for an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates, on a SpaceX Crew Dragon.

Axiom Space president Michael Suffredini addressed these issues as part of a “lessons learned” discussion the private space company was having with NASA and SpaceX following the first private crew mission to the ISS. “Over time, we will reduce what the crew has to do,” Suffredini said during the news conference.