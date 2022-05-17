Millie Bobby Brown in love with Jake Bongiovi… and so happy

We always want to hear from her, she’s like the reincarnation of Winnie Cooper (local joke that millennials may not understand).

The Stranger Things star goes out to dinner with her boyfriend days before the premiere of the new season of the series. Millie Bobby Brown is very animated with a radical change of look.

The long-awaited new season of Stranger Things arrives on May 27, and Millie Bobby Brown can’t stand the excitement. We are not sure if because of the premiere, or because of her boyfriend for whom she has been more than in love.

The Hollywood star wore a radical change of look from brunette to blonde days before the premiere of the new season of the Netflix series. Millie couldn’t resist her splendid smile this weekend when she went out to dinner with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The actress looked a little camera shy after dining at Don Angie’s Italian restaurant in New York City.

Millie wore a colorful look with a Stella McCartney wool cardigan with multiple prints in different colors, combined with wide jeans. Underneath she wore a flowery top with two patterns in white and brown.

The young woman wore a radical change of look when she changed her brown hair to platinum blonde. The 18-year-old girl was holding hands with her boyfriend when she inevitably smiled at the cameras.

Jake kept things relaxed with a T-shirt emblazoned with the face of a young Angelina Jolie and a pair of tan pants.

The couple first appears after Millie’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in NYC. The pair have been in a relationship since June 2021, when they made their first appearance together on social media.

The actress is in town to attend the premiere of the new season of her show Stranger Things.

Her teacher: Hannah Montana

In her recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Millie revealed how she came to acquire such a fluent American accent. Far from doing it with a teacher or language specialist, the 18-year-old told who her unusual teacher was.

“I saw Bugsy Malone and The Godfather when I was like eight years old,” he recalled. And he recounted that “my parents were like, you know, watching all these movies with me. And I was like, ‘Yeah, but Hannah Montana is like, Oscar nomination, like she’s so good. Hannah Montana is the best!’”

She gushed, “Everything about this is amazing and I have an American accent, so she changed my American accent. She was always, literally, she was just like, ‘Hello, like, you know, how are you, Jimmy?’

The young woman revealed that her practice is “to see characters and then I just do the accent. As long as I’ve watched it long enough, I can become a little bit.”

Millie gained popularity after starring in Stranger Things, when she was just a child. She later established herself with renowned roles in Enola Holmes or King Kong.

Today the young woman, barely 18 years old, has her own brand of personal care, is one of the most popular young actresses and earns millions from her performances.

