Messi wins, Ronaldo goes to the Conference League

I trace everything from the words of the reporter, including that interlayer who appears contemptuous and ungenerous towards the Portuguese champion, put in the light of his eternal rival, the former Barça. We heard everything on live TV.

The commentator’s laughter is broadcast live on TV, while he comments on PSG’s conquest of the title and Messi’s beautiful goal.

An irreverent laugh, unprofessional for the complacency it lets out. It airs live on TV, the commentator just can’t help it. The tone of voice marks the conquest of the title in Ligue 1 of Paris Saint-Germain, a draw with Lens (1-1) was enough for the French to close the championship with four days to spare. Messi took care of it, with a football textbook goal, to create the goal that paved the way for the triumph. A title celebrated in a minor tone and with the unpleasant background of the grumbles and whistles of the fans for a disappointing season compared to investments, expectations and ambitions (the elimination from the Champions League is a fresh wound).

Among the buzz, the mocking, sarcastic expression of the journalist who comments on them also emerges in a distinct way jour de gloire of the transalpines. The excess of euphoria also causes an attitude and some not very questionable reflections to emerge from the furrow of the comments. I trace everything from words, including that interlayer that appears contemptuous and ungenerous towards Cristiano Ronaldoset against the light of the eternal rival, Lionel Messi.

The one, despite the 100th goal in the Premier against Arsenal, was unable to avoid a defeat that distances the Manchester United from the Champions League, leaving him in the balance between the Europa League area and the Conference League. The other has also returned from a season characterized by highs (few) and lows (many) but, at least, he will have the opportunity to try again the assault on the “Big Ears Cup” and his network has served to deliver the title to his team. One is left with a dry mouth, the other wins at least one trophy …

The chronicler’s phrases and accents underline this situation: “Ronaldo and Manchester United are a Conference League team (concept underlined by laughter, ed), from sixth or seventh place. GOAT Messi, on the other hand, scores the goal that served to deliver the title to PSG”. A smudge, a tone out of place for another reason: the emotionally difficult moment that CR7 is going through for the loss of the son (one of the twins, the newborn who died after giving birth) to whom he dedicated the network against the Gunners.

The disappointment of Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the field with his head down after the defeat of United.

The numbers do not say everything but they serve to draw a picture of reality. The performance of the Portuguese champion, judging by the data, was certainly more profitable than the difficult season the team went through. CR7 scored 22 goals in 35 games played while the Argentine stopped at just 9 in 30 appearances. Ronaldo was often applauded by his fans, in Paris, however, the aura of the six Golden Balls was not enough to prevent the Flea from boos and disputes, in particular for not having affected at all in the games that really mattered. Those of the Champions League, especially in the double (and painful) confrontation with Real Madrid.