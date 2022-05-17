Megan Fox tears holes in her clothes so she can do ‘the delicious’ with Machine Gun Kelly

A good tip? Megan Fox confessed that she had to ‘make a hole’ to one of their sets to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress confessed this to her stylist and she herself assured her that it was crazy.

Megan Fox and her clothes to have sex

Well they say that a person in love is capable of doing anything and what a Megan fox he took this very seriously.

And it is that the actress confessed to her stylist that she did a little prank to have a crazy moment with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan, through a series of text messages, confessed to her stylist that she put a hole in her clothes to have sex with the rocker.

In the message he asks about the cost of said model because he finds a hole in the crotch because she had sex with her boyfriend.

‘How expensive is this blue outfit? It’s that I just made a hole for having sex’

To which the stylist only put some laughing emojis and put, as a game, that she hated her, in addition to assuring that she could fix it.

This was confirmed by the actress who was responsible for uploading the conversation with her employee to her Instagram account.

Photos: Instagram @MeganFox

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship

This prank of the couple of the moment, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly we are no longer surprised.

And it is that they already gave enough details to imagine how extroverted and peculiar their relationship is.

From the ring with teeth that the musician gave him to drinking blood from each other.

In pure Gothic style, this couple of the moment continues to give something to talk about and that they are not even married yet.

Hopefully the set of Megan Fox with the hole in the crotch for having sex with Machine Gun Kelly is resolved.