Meet Fiona Ignatius, the mother of the oldest reptile mother in Chile

In the shadow of a massive Patagonian glacier, archaeologists have unearthed a rare fossil find: an ancient marine reptile that died during pregnancy. This dolphin-like creature, known as an ichthyosaur, was the first species found in Chile, recovered from an excavated site near the Tindal Glacier in the Southern Patagonian Ice Field.

“This site is truly unique because it captures a time when there weren’t any good fossil records for reptiles in Earth’s history,” said Erin Maxwell, an ichthyosaur expert and marine reptile watcher at the state Museum of Natural History. In Stuttgart, Germany, who helped excavate the fossil, told Live Science.

Ichthyosaurs (which translates to “lizard fish”) dominated the oceans from the early Triassic period, about 251 million years ago, and lived simultaneously with the dinosaurs until about 95 million years ago. University of California, Berkeley . These powerful marine reptiles often ate ancient relatives of hard-shelled squid, as well as some species of fish and small ichthyosaurs. The The smallest species of ichthyosaur. It grows up to 1.3 feet (0.4 m) long, with the largest reaching about 69 feet (21 m) from nose to tail. National Geography .

At 13 feet (4 m) long, the Tyndall ichthyosaur is a medium-sized specimen that lived about 129 to 139 million years ago in the early part of the Cretaceous (about 145 million to 66 million years ago).

When the fossil was discovered by paleontologist Judith Bardo-Perez in 2009, she caught Maxwell’s attention and she joined Maxwell’s research team in Stuttgart after the fossil’s discovery. Pardo-Pérez, now a researcher at the GAIA Antarctic Research Center at the University of Magallanes (UMAG) in Punta Arenas, Chile, and his colleagues who invented the Ichthyoser model named it “Fiona” after actress Cameron Diaz’s character Okre. in the film. Shrek” (DreamWorks, 2001), because the fossil’s protective oxide coating turned its plate green, as its name implies.

But it took 13 years for scientists to finally unearth Fiona’s remains, which is not unusual, Maxwell said.

In front of a glacier tindle helicopter, preparing to lift heavy loads of ichthyosaurs. (Image credit: Alejandra Junica)

“There is often a big setback between the discovery of the fossil and the study of the fossil,” Maxwell explained, adding that in this case, the delay was due to location: Tindle Glacier was too far away, so each fossil, including Fiona, was spotted by a helicopter after the dig. She had to be evicted. Unfortunately, many more fossils remain. “We have around a hundred ichthyosaurs in the Tindal Glacier fossil deposit, many of which have unfortunately never been excavated due to inaccessibility, risky areas (cliff edge) and lack of funds,” Bardo said. -Perez. Report .

The Fiona-like specimens formed during pregnancy are particularly useful to archaeologists because they provide an overview of the various stages of the species’ life cycle. “For example, we can tell how many embryos those species had and how big they were at birth,” Maxwell said. The first known pregnant ichthyosaur fossil, discovered in 1749 and scientifically described in 1842, confirmed that ichthyosaurs produce live young rather than lay eggs like most modern reptiles, he added.

Maxwell hopes the discovery will help spark interest in historically overlooked South American archeology in favor of sites from North America, Russia, China and Western Europe. “We only have an image of what is happening in the Mesozoic in half the world [252 million to 66 million years ago]”So these findings are very important in bringing a global perspective to our understanding of the Cretaceous oceans.”

First published in Live Science.