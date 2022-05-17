Meet Fiona Ignatius, the mother of the oldest reptile mother in Chile

In the shadow of a massive Patagonian glacier, archaeologists have unearthed a rare fossil find: an ancient marine reptile that died during pregnancy. This dolphin-like creature, known as an ichthyosaur, was the first species found in Chile, recovered from an excavated site near the Tindal Glacier in the Southern Patagonian Ice Field.

“This site is truly unique because it captures a time when there weren’t any good fossil records for reptiles in Earth’s history,” said Erin Maxwell, an ichthyosaur expert and marine reptile watcher at the state Museum of Natural History. In Stuttgart, Germany, who helped excavate the fossil, told Live Science.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker