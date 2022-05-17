Meet ‘Fiona’ a pregnant ichthyosaur, the oldest marine reptile mother in Chile

In the shadow of a huge Patagonian glacier, paleontologists have found a rare fossil: an ancient marine reptile that died during pregnancy. This dolphin-like creature, called an ichthyosaur, is the first of its kind discovered in Chile, recovered from a drill site near the Tyndale Glacier in a southern Patagonian glacier field.

“This site is really unique, because it records a period of time in Earth’s history where we don’t have a very good fossil record of marine reptiles,” Erin Maxwell, an ichthyosaur specialist and curator of marine reptiles at the State Museum of Natural History. in Stuttgart, Germany, who helped excavate the fossil, she told Live Science.

Ichthyosaurs (which translates to “lizard fish”) ruled the seas in the early Triassic period, about 251 million years ago, and lived alongside the dinosaurs until about 95 million years ago, according to University of California, Berkeley . These huge marine reptiles fed primarily on ancient relatives of the hard-shelled squid, as well as some smaller species of fish and ichthyosaurs. The The smallest species of ichthyosaurs. It grew to be 0.4 m (1.3 ft) long, while the largest reached almost 21 m (69 ft) from snout to tail, according to National Geographic .

A 13-foot (4 m) tall Tyndall ichthyosaur is a medium-sized specimen dating to approximately 129 to 139 million years ago, in the early part of the Cretaceous period (approximately 145 million to 66 million years ago).

This fossil came to Maxwell’s attention when it was first discovered in 2009 by paleontologist Judith Pardo Pérez, who joined Maxwell’s research group in Stuttgart shortly after the fossil was discovered. Pardo Pérez, now a researcher at the GAIA Research Center in Antarctica at the University of Magallanes (UMAG) in Punta Arenas, Chile, and her colleagues who found the ichthyosaur specimen they named “Fiona” in honor of the necrophagous character from Cameron Diaz in the movie. “Shrek” (Dreamworks, 2001), because the fossil’s preservative oxide layer made it green, like its ghoul namesake.

But it took 13 years for scientists to finally excavate and study Fiona’s remains, which Maxwell says is not uncommon.

A helicopter prepares to lift a heavy load of ichthyosaurs off Tyndale Glacier. (Photo credit: Alejandra Zuniga)

“There is often a very large gap between the discovery of a fossil and the study of a fossil,” explains Maxwell. In this case, the delay was partly due to the site: Tyndale Glacier is very remote, so all the fossils from the site, including 23 other ichthyosaurs discovered along with Fiona, had to be carefully transported by helicopter after the excavation. Unfortunately, many fossils have been left behind. “We have about a hundred ichthyosaurs in the Tyndale Glacier fossil deposits and many of them, unfortunately, will never be excavated, due to inaccessibility, being in danger zones (at the edge of the cliff) and lack of funds,” he said. Pardo Perez. in statement .

Specimens like Fiona, which fossilized during pregnancy, are especially useful to paleontologists because they offer insight into the multiple stages of the species’ life cycle. “We can tell, for example, how many fetuses this species might have and how big they were at birth,” Maxwell said. He added that the first known fossil of a pregnant ichthyosaur, discovered in 1749 and scientifically described in 1842, confirmed that ichthyosaurs produce live young rather than lay eggs like most modern reptiles do.

Maxwell hopes the discovery will help spark enthusiasm for South American paleontology, which has historically been neglected in favor of sites in North America, Russia, China and Western Europe. “We really only have a picture of what is happening in the Mesozoic hemisphere. [252 million to 66 million years ago]»,» So these discoveries are very, very important in helping to provide a global perspective to our understanding of the Cretaceous oceans.

