Meet ‘Fiona’ a pregnant ichthyosaur, the oldest marine reptile mother in Chile

In the shadow of a huge Patagonian glacier, paleontologists have found a rare fossil: an ancient marine reptile that died during pregnancy. This dolphin-like creature, called an ichthyosaur, is the first of its kind discovered in Chile, recovered from a drill site near the Tyndale Glacier in a southern Patagonian glacier field.

“This site is really unique, because it records a period of time in Earth’s history where we don’t have a very good fossil record of marine reptiles,” Erin Maxwell, an ichthyosaur specialist and curator of marine reptiles at the State Museum of Natural History. in Stuttgart, Germany, who helped excavate the fossil, she told Live Science.

