Marotta, the truth about Allegri-Inter and Ronaldo: “360-degree opinions”

Long interview with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta, who tells anecdotes, in particular on his past with Allegri and Cristiano Ronaldo

A long story of his career, full of satisfactions, with a background and memories of all kinds. Beppe MarottaCEO of Inter, in the program of DAZN ‘Masterclass’ has released very interesting statements, related to the recent past but not only.

Particularly noteworthy is the background on Simone’s arrival Inzaghi in the Nerazzurri last year. “We had had contact with Merry before taking him – he explained – We did not imagine Simone’s willingness to come, we knew that he was one step away from renewal with the Lazio. Then everything changed. Me and Help we called him not knowing he was having dinner with Lotito and we embarrassed him a bit… ”. Marotta also returns to the deal Cristiano Ronaldo at the time of Juventus, with a denial: “It is really a legend that I opposed it and that I had disagreements for that operation. Judgments must be made at 360 degrees, it is right that there is a contrast of opinions “. On a return to Juventus that had been aired, another denial: “There has never been anything concrete. But with Lambs relations remained excellent “.