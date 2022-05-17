Mariah Carey buys the mansion where Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lived for rent

Mariah Carey has added a new property to her investment portfolio: it is a superb mansion in Sandy Springs County (Georgia, USA) plus the 17,000 m2 estate on which it is located. Built in 1992, the actor Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson, one of the highest paid in Hollywood, has lived here for rent. Carey, who is only surpassed by Madonna as the best-selling female singer in history, has paid 5.6 million euros for the lot. Considering that each year she earns 2.3 million from the rights to All I Want For Christmas Is You, this acquisition is practically a whim.

The bucolic access to the property, of 17,000 m2 in total.

The bucolic access to the property, of 17,000 m2 in total.

Zillow

Facade of your new house.

Facade of your new house.

Zillow

In this way, the Christmas queen adds to her heritage a house in which 1,200 m2 fit nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a huge kitchen with first-class equipment and a waste of white marble, a huge family room with a fireplace, French doors, a cinema room and a gym. with mirror walls. Carey has put her own stamp on the property, having most of the upholstery removed for a pink and cream rug and a pink chandelier in the foyer and a giant velvet headboard in the master bedroom, which also includes a fireplace and French doors.

Livingroom.

Livingroom.

Zillow

The best marble abounds in the kitchen.

The best marble abounds in the kitchen.

Zillow

One of nine bedrooms.

One of nine bedrooms.

Zillow

There are thirteen bathrooms, although not all of them are as luxurious as this one.

There are thirteen bathrooms, although not all of them are as luxurious as this one.

Zillow

There is no famous house without a movie theater.

There is no famous house without a movie theater.

Zillow

The estate adds a spacious guest apartment with a fireplace, a swimming pool with a changing shed (that is to say) for changing, dense wooded area, dense forests and a children’s playground. The thousands of meters of lawn that surround the mansion are bordered by well-kept plantings and specimens of mature trees.

The farm also houses a court.

The farm also houses a court.

Zillow

Naturally, the property has a swimming pool.

Naturally, the property has a swimming pool.

Zillow

In its more than a hectare and a half we can find a pond.

In its more than a hectare and a half we can find a pond.

Zillow

Although Carey owns several houses – a triplex penthouse in Manhattan and a beachfront complex in the Bahamas stand out – sometimes she prefers to pay sky-high rent to stay in someone else’s house. as we publish in The vanguard, the artist spent part of her quarantine locked up in a luxurious mansion with a violin-shaped pool in Westchester County (New York). Likewise, she has rented houses in both Los Angeles and the Hamptons in recent years.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker