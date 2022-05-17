Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo shows off ripped physique as he joins the local gym

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his physique on social media after wowing Cheshire residents by joining his local gym.

The 37-year-old returned to England last summer after accepting a resounding move to Old Trafford and has had a roller coaster campaign so far. The Red Devils have had a nightmare season in the Premier League, despite Ronaldo’s antics under goal.

With one match to play this year, the Portuguese superstar will end his tenure as United’s top scorer after scoring 24 goals in all competitions. And while Ronaldo may be closer to 40 than 30, he has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

According to the Telegraph, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined his local Cheshire gym, where residents were amazed to see the striker work out, even though the exclusive facilities cost £ 255 a month. He even went to Instagram to post a photo with his son Cristiano Junior in the gym’s cryotherapy room.

Ronaldo’s future has been widely discussed in the past couple of months after it became apparent that United would not win the Champions League. The former Juventus and Real Madrid star can’t wait to lift the trophy at least one more time.

And while he would be against it, time is running out for his career, although he would insist that he has at least another three years in the tank. However, an away move this summer had been marked by a year in the Europa League certainly not the most illustrious for a player of such skill.



(Image: INSTAGRAM)



But prior to Erik ten Hag’s arrival, Ronaldo revealed he is looking forward to working with the Dutchman as a squad overhaul appears on the cards. Several players are on contract and the 52-year-old has already been aiming for transfer goals such as Jurrien Timber and Antony.

“What I know about him is that he did a fantastic job for Ajax, who are an experienced coach,” he said. “But we have to give it time. Things have to change as he wants.

“I hope we will be successful, of course, because if you are successful all of Manchester will be successful too. I wish him the best. We are happy and excited, not only as players, but also as fans. I wish him the best and we believe that next year we will win trophies “.