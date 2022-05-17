Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox debut with matching ring finger tattoos

Ads

More on: Celebrity Tattoos Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones gets her name tattooed on her wrist All of Hilary Duff’s tattoos and what they mean Chrishell Stause gives partner G Flip a tattoo: “Get Me Outta Here” Demi Lovato celebrates the “duality” with new tattoos after updating the pronouns

Who needs a wedding ring?

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated girlfriend Megan Fox’s 36th birthday on Monday by revealing the matching tattoos they have on their respective ring fingers.

“Wish the happiest birthday to my being of ethereal light. I love you maki, ”she captioned a series of photos that included the voodoo doll tattoos, the fox on a roller coaster, the characters from Pixar’s“ Up ”and a recent photo of the couple in matching blue outfits.

The latter was taken the day before Fox’s actual birthday. The “Jennifer’s Body” star previously posted photos of the dazzled blue jumpsuit, revealing that the couple “made a hole in the groin” for sex.

MGK also posted a photo of these pink voodoo dolls, which the tattoos appear to represent.

It’s unclear when exactly the couple took the time to get tattooed, but MGK, 32, subtly sported the ink at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, where he teamed up with Fox in black sequins and spikes. The brown bomb’s hands were obscured by his dazzled David Koma gloves.

However, this isn’t the boyfriend duo’s first set of matching tattoos.

Before her birthday, Fox revealed that she and Kelly “made a hole in the crotch” of this jumpsuit so they could have sex.

In a voice recording on “Banyan Tree (Interlude)” – a track from MGK’s “Tickets to My Downfall” album – the actress says: “You just got my initials inked. I just got your nickname tattooed on me.

Fox has the words “el pistolero” – Spanish for “the gunslinger”, referring to Machine Gun Kelly – tattooed under his collarbone. MGK has not yet sported his initials.

It is unknown when exactly the pair were inked, but MGK showed off her finger tattoo – and her $ 30,000 manicure – on the red carpet of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Getty Images

In addition to dedicating themselves to tattoos, the two sparked rumors of marriage and pregnancy at Sunday’s awards ceremony.

MGK called Fox his “wife” during her performance and dedicated his song about her – titled “Twin Flames” – to their “unborn child”.

Ads