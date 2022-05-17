Luis Díaz and Falcao devastated: Colombia’s figure in Europe confirms the worst news

Luis Díaz and Radamel Falcao see how the bad news for Colombia from Europe does not stop arriving

Strikers Writing May 17, 2022 6:24 p.m.

The negative news continues to arrive, because now Colombia has seen how one of the most important pieces of the coffee attack has fallen to injury. This is Luis Fernando Muriel, striker for Atalanta in Serie A.

He presented a first and second degree injury to the internal collateral of his left knee, due to a blow he received in the first half with Davide Calabria in his team’s defeat against Milan.

As a result, he left his place on the field to fellow Colombian Duván Zapata, having little to do with the goal.

The report indicates that the coffee player will be off the pitch for approximately four weeks, so it is known that he will no longer be in the Bergamo team in this current campaign.

“Atalanta’s Colombian striker Luis Muriel was diagnosed with a first and second degree injury to the internal collateral of his left knee. Injury suffered on Sunday in Milan. In order to understand the time of recovery, no surgery should be planned and the player could recover in a month.”, reported the Italian media.

Muriel left 39 games played, 14 goals scored and 10 assists being the scorer and leader of assists for Atalanta de Bergamo. In addition, he added 2,056 minutes between all the competitions played.