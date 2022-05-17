Love and Thunder shows an epic image of Natalie Portman

The Goddess of Thunder and Valkyrie meet in the new and epic image of Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman is brutal and incredible!

Marvel Studios posted a new picture of Thor: Love and Thunder. In it appear the characters of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) Y Jane FosterNatalie Portman. Or, rather, the Goddess of Thunder. Both female characters are seated on elegant chairs, as if they were thrones. We don’t know exactly where that place is or why they are there, but it looks really luxurious.

As you can see in this new image of Thor: Love and Thunder, Valkyrie sports a completely new look. She is wearing her new white and new outfit, colors practically inverted from what she will wear Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale). Will it mean something? Probably not, but there it is. On the other hand, we have Natalie Portman transformed into the Goddess of Thunder and once again revealing the incredible, admirable and brutal physical training that she has undergone to prepare for this role.

The mysterious place where the two superheroines meet

The most likely location of this image of Thor: Love and Thunder in which the characters of Tessa Thompson would be and Natalie Portman would be the Parliament of Pantheons. Basically, it is an elegant meeting of the existing divinities. This event could also take place in the Olympuslead by Zeus. It may even be Zeus raising his lightning bolt (we saw it in the first official trailer) that they’re both looking at in this shot from the Marvel movie. What do you think?

Be that as it may, we were delighted to see this image of Valkyrie and the Goddess of Thunder. We deeply admire what Natalie Portman has done to prepare for Thor: Love and Thunder. He lives up to the great physical transformations of heroes like the Superman from henry cavill or his own Thor from Chris Hemsworthamong many other examples.