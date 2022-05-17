List, the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival

This Tuesday, May 17, the Cannes International Film Festival opens its 75th installment with the screening of “Final Cut”, a French zombie comedy directed by Michel Hazanavicius. At 12:00 noon, Mexico time, the opening ceremony at the Grand Theater Lumière.

This year’s edition will feature 21 feature films in competition and more than 50 screenings of the official selection. Among the participating films are “Holy Spider“, by Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi; “crimes of the future“, from director David Cronenberg; “stars at noon“, from the writer and director Claire Denis.

Recognized figures from the world of cinema such as Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Lea Seydoux and Anne Hathaway participate in different tapes of the official competition.

The section “A certain look” will have 20 films in its catalogwhile the short films in competition will be 9. As for films out of competition, the sequel to Tom Cruise’s classic will be released “Top Gun: Maverick“and George Miller’s latest film”Three thousand years of longing“, among other.

This time, the jury will be led, after 13 years, by a French artist. Vincent Lindon, star of last year’s Palme d’Or winner “Titane”, will be in charge of presiding over this year’s jury. On May 28, during the closing ceremony, will have the task of delivering the highest award of the festival.

After 2 years of pandemic, the festival has reduced its sanitary measures for this 2022 edition. Face masks and daily tests for Covid-19 will no longer be mandatory. Only the event staff will have to wear the mask during the functions.