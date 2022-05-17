Lionel Messi’s agent responds to reports that he has agreed a player-owner deal with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi’s agent and father has rejected claims that the Paris Saint-Germain star has agreed to join Inter Miami on a four-year deal once his contract expires next year.

Messi signed a two-year deal with PSG last summer after leaving Barcelona’s boys’ club under emotional circumstances. But the Argentinian legend found it more complicated than expected to adjust to life with the Parisian giants, having scored just 11 goals this season.

With his poor form leading to speculation about his long-term future, Front Office Sports said Tuesday that Messi will join David Beckham’s MLS club Inter Miami next year, also acquiring a 35% stake in the deductible.

But his father has now denied the news, telling Le Parisien via TMZ Sports: “Leone hasn’t decided his future yet. And if Leo Messi has crossed paths with David Beckham in the last few hours, it is only in the context of PSG’s stay in Doha that the former English midfielder plays the role of ambassador for the next World Cup in Qatar ”.

The comments come after Messi and his PSG teammates were photographed with Beckham on Monday during their mid-season tour in Doha.

Beckham, formerly of PSG, has long been linked to a sensational move for Messi. Yet the Miami boss downplayed the rumors when he was questioned about a move in February.

He explained: “I have always said that I want the best players in our club and that they play in our shirt because there is a certain expectation.



“Unfortunately, sometimes it can be a bad thing. But most of the time it’s a good thing. When I first started this project, people were saying ‘This boy is coming, that boy is coming, [Cristiano] Ronaldo arrives, Messi arrives. ‘

“At the end of the day, we have to win, both with the kids and with the stars. Our fans will be happy if we have stars in the team, but they will be even happier if they see the young players coming. through our academy and raising the MLS Cup ”.