Lincoln’s lawyer breaks Latino stereotypes in Hollywood

For years, the Latino community in Hollywood has advocated for a correct representation on screen, and the struggle lies in breaking with the stereotypes of roles such as the migrant or the drug dealer, to interpret characters with a real weight within the story. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo managed to take this step with ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’, the Netflix series that gave him his first leading role in Hollywood: a lawyer who seeks to recover his career.

“As actors, we must be aware of what we are going to do or say, it is very fun to play all kinds of characters, even the villain or the drug dealer; I am very grateful because this series removes that stereotype and offers me a protagonist who is a lawyer. It fills me with pride to be a protagonist who is not the stereotype that is sometimes painted for Latinos,” Manuel Garcia-Rulfo told MILLENNIUM.

“I am honored that David E. Kelley (one of the most important producers in Hollywood who has been behind stories like Big Little Lies or Ally McBeal) has chosen me. We cannot deny that there has been a change, Diego Luna is starring in Star Wars, and there are Gael García and Salma Hayek; We go after them, seeing that we are represented on the screen, but it is real that there is still a way to go, “added the actor.

This Netflix production is not the first adaptation that we see of Michael Connelly’s novel on screen, just over ten years ago, Matthew McConaughey starred in the film The Defender, directed by Brad Furman. Now it is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s turn to play Mickey Haller, a lawyer who, after an accident, seeks to recover his career and the cases of interest, as he did in the old days, aboard a classic Lincoln.

“Manuel is a fantastic actor and his approach is very crafty, I always looked for someone who had that sense of humanity and he is fantastic. Mickey Haller can be tough, but he’s also very cunning; so, we wanted those muscles to be activated, without losing the course of the human, it is not easy to flex those characteristics and for the audience to accept it, but Manuel has the ability to deliver that humanity”, explained producer David E. Kelley.

important topics

The showrunner Ted Humphrey referred to one of the central themes of the series: “It’s hard to talk about justice right now, that’s where Michael’s books come from, he shows us timeless stories; As a former lawyer, I love that this show is about a common defender, who is a little under the law, with chases and police, I think that’s what attracts the public”.

The team that surrounds Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is complemented by Becki Newton (‘Ugly Betty’), Jazz Raycole (‘Jericho’, ‘The Quad’) and Angus Sampson (‘Mad Max’ and ‘Fargo’), they play the members of your law firm; while ‘Scream’ star Neve Campbell joins the cast as a district attorney, known to her colleagues as Maggie McFierce for her dedication to her job.

“Maggie is a very strong woman and a protective mother (in addition to being a prosecutor, she is the protagonist’s first wife and they still have a special affection for each other), so my character makes Mickey Haller feel at home when he needs to think about something. little in and of itself,” explained Neve Campbell.

Although the story remains faithful to Conelly’s text, slight changes were made for this version, one of them being Izzy, the character played by Jazz Raycole, “there are things that they weren’t afraid to add; In the books, my character is a white surfer boy, but with the series they are willing to push certain themes, so, I was concerned with preparing my character and knowing what addicts go through, because I wanted to do justice to that. he explained. The presentation of The Lincoln Lawyer took place last week in Los Angeles, where part of the cast was present, including: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson; in addition to the creators of the series, the producer David E. Kelley, the showrunner Ted Humphrey and Michael Conelly the author of the novels. The ten episodes of this story are now available on the Netflix platform.

mexican root

In the original story, writer Michael Conelly describes his protagonist as a successful man with a Mexican mother, that premise of the story allows the series to address urgent social issues, but without warnings.

the casting

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo was in Mexico, during the pandemic, when he was asked to do his audition via zoom, “something strange for everyone, but when they told me they wanted me to play the lead, I didn’t believe it, although we work hard for this moment” , said.

Other works

The Mexican actor has participated in the series ‘Goliath’, from Amazon, and ‘Someone else’; and in the tapes ‘Perfect strangers’, ‘The magnificent seven’ and ‘Greyhound: enemies under the sea’, with Tom Hanks.

caov