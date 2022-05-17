Lautaro and Cristiano Ronaldo in the head of PSG? Those 4 times that make Inter hope for a turnaround… The sale of Milan can delay the transfer market. Juve turnaround: that 50% less for Pogba

For the first time in 12 years, the Scudetto is assigned to the last day. And it is wonderful that we return to suspense: do you think that never in the history of the single-group championship had we had to wait so long for a final in the last game. Although certainly the thrilling is less than in other finals, because the team in the best form is the one ahead and has 2 out of 3 results available, playing the last against an opponent in decline.

In the history of Serie A the title remained in the balance for 27 times until the last day, and only 4 times out of 27 there was the final reversal: Juventus on May 5 against Inter, Lazio in the deluge of Perugia on Juventus, Juventus in 1967 against Inter who collapsed in Mantua with Sarti’s duck, and again Juve in 1973 against Milan’s fatal Verona. So besides Juventus only Lazio managed to make the final overtaking, while Milan and Inter were able to lose him, the Nerazzurri even twice.

It is very little to believe in it for Inter, and it is above all because Milan flies not only on enthusiasm, but also on awareness, which is the best weapon.

The masterpiece of Pioli, and of Maldini, and of Massara, has already laid the foundations for next year by preparing the arrival of Origi, and being close to those of Botman and Renato Sanches. Yet about two hundred million (not a little, in a one billion and two hundred million deal) dancing in the negotiations with Investcorp risk creating a disservice to the Milan management in the transfer market. Elliot ownership plays higher, Bahrain fund asks for different valuation due to stadium uncertainty, but is highly determined to close. But Elliot is one of the most unbreakable negotiators in the world, and it’s hard to see funding from an outgoing property, especially if he’s so careful. Okay, Maldini & Massara are two phenomena, but they cannot be asked to perform (other) miracles, and Milan risk losing the advantage accumulated in advance on the market, waiting for the deal to close.

In the meantime, Juventus turned around: as not mentioned, no young players, players immediately ready, even too much. Almost made for Di Maria at 7.5 million and a half for two years (really a long time), the offer to Perisic is there even if the game is to be played, but above all it is played on Pogba. € 8 million a year proposal, which however is just over half of what the Octopus received in his last year at Manchester United. While the PSG offers a salary practically similar to the French. So the heart and the excellent relationships are fine, but Pogba is being asked to cut his salary by 50%, probably in the last big contract. If you think that Paul has played his career in England, Italy, England again, and that now he is proposed to return to his own country for the first time and even to Paris, then you understand how difficult the road to Juventus is. . Beyond the considerations on whether or not to recall Pogba, ‘winning’ this negotiation for the Juventus management would be truly remarkable.

Also because Paris is in the balance: Mbappé keeps everyone in suspense over his choice, even if the wait seems to respond to the right times so as not to disturb Real Madrid’s approach to the Champions League final. Should he leave, PSG would have to react strongly, and Leonardo themselves but even Nasser would be subjected to scrutiny by the maximum ownership. And therefore not only at that point the counter-offensive for Pogba would be decisive (do not forget that if the Raiola team has excellent relations with Juventus, well those with PSG are even excellent), but it would take a blow in attack that at least can soothe the burning due to the possible departure of Mbappé.

With Lewandowski already in agreement with Barcelona – waiting for the offer of 40 million that Bayern asks for – among the ideas of PSG (and there are many) there are two substantial ones in one way or another: Cristiano Ronaldo, to assemble a playstation attack, but an idea that could be aborted so as not to obviously ensnare the serenity of Messi; and Lautaro Martinez, a non-glam solution that Leonardo would play as the new Cavani, one that has always been loved by fans in Paris.

The evaluation of Toro is rightly 120 million: after all, the clause for abroad was 110, and certainly the Argentine has improved his performance, which has risen to 21 goals in the league alone, at the age of 24. But it could also be an idea that is all too well thought out for a situation in fibrillation that would arise in Paris if what now seems inevitable happened …