Kylie Jenner wears $ 900 ripped jeans and $ 1.4 coat in selfie with Travis Scott after being accused of flaunting wealth

KYLIE Jenner wore a designer dress worth nearly $ 5,000 after being accused of flaunting her wealth.

The 24-year-old wore a $ 760 Dion Lee corset top paired with $ 918 Heron Preston ripped jeans for a date night with her dad Travis Scott.

Kylie completed her look with a $ 1,420 Dion Lee trench coat and two Ruby Stella silver rings worth nearly $ 2,000.

She shared a selfie with Travis dressed in the luxurious hotel room they stayed in after he performed at the Billboard Awards.

The couple – who share a daughter, Stormi, four, and a son, three months – went to dinner and a cocktail together.

Kylie has been criticized in the past for her love of all things designer.

Earlier this month, she was targeted after being filmed pushing a $ 5,000 Dior stroller for her baby.

Critics have criticized the purchase, especially since medium strollers, such as those from Pottery Barn, cost just $ 189.

“Keep flaunting your wealth Kylie – that’s the only thing you know how to do,” wrote one user.

The mother of two also faced backlash for her incredible designer wardrobe.

Kylie first opened the doors to her $ 12 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California in 2018.

“This is pretty much where I keep all my bags,” she said on her viral YouTube tour with hordes of bags on display.

“I created a small room in my house and made it all bespoke so that everyone could have a small house and be lit in a really nice way.”

ARM CANDIES

Kylie now reportedly has over 400 bags signed for Daily Mail and they are worth a total of $ 1 million.

According to Elle, she has 13 Hermes Birkins and 10 Hermes Kelly bags in 2020, including a coveted silver alligator clutch valued at $ 150,000.

And in 2020, Kylie showed off one of her Birkin, the diamond-embellished brown crocodile bag, worth nearly $ 300,000.

“When I say the rich are disgusting…” wrote another Twitter user sharing a picture of Kylie’s many Birkins.

LUCKY STORMS

He also previously showed Stormi’s Hermes backpack which cost about $ 12,000, which was for the little boy’s “first day of school,” according to an Instagram video.

One critic wrote that the backpack was “More expensive than my car”.

In February, his legendary legion of handbags caused a backlash when he resold USED Hermes Birkins on the “Kardashian Kloset” website with one priced at $ 65,000, which is still on sale.

A Reddit user opened a thread titled “$ 65K ????” as another intervened: “Someone’s annual salary …”

Kylie was also criticized for buying a private jet costing $ 72.8 million in 2020.

It is 8 feet wide, 59.6 feet long, and has 28 windows with pink spikes on the outside to match the lights on the inside.

It is decorated with white leather seats personalized with his initials “KJ” and $ 1,6000 Hermes blankets.

