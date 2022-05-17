Kylie Jenner displays five-star breakfast and “Kylie Air” themed mugs aboard makeup mogul’s $ 72 million private jet

KYLIE Jenner shared a look at the five-star breakfast served inside her $ 72 million private jet on a flight to Las Vegas.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared photos and videos from his trip to Nevada for the Billboard Music Awards.

Kylie, 24, created a TikTok to document the trip from Los Angeles.

In the video compilation, the reality star headed to the airport wearing comfy gray sweatpants, a matching sweatshirt, and gray and white sneakers.

The TV personality carried a beautiful Hermes Birkin bag, a giant water bottle and a pink backpack for her four-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie then boarded her $ 72 million personal plane as a custom “Kylie” carpet was spread across the tarmac for her arrival.

After takeoff, the mother-of-two shared a shot of the desert outside her window, before documenting a delicious five-star breakfast on board.

The Hulu star enjoyed a healthy meal of night oats, mangoes, fruit salads, oatmeal and nuts with honey.

Kylie snapped a quick selfie with a sweet smile before showing off personalized white cups and straws with the words “Kylie Air” printed in pink letters.

The TV star then documented arriving at the hotel with her daughter and little dad Travis Scott, 30, who performed at the music awards ceremony.

The beauty mogul included a clip of her wearing makeup and styling before her red carpet appearance.

She filmed herself applying her own lipstick at the end, gliding over a glossy finish using her pink Kylie mirror.

Kylie then styled Stormi’s hair, putting it back into a bun to match her style.

The California native also included shots of her walking the runway in her custom Balenciaga dress alongside Travis and their daughter.

With a quick shot of the rapper’s performance on stage and a final mirror shot of her dress, the young mom closed the video with a clip of her boyfriend carrying a sleepy Stormi into the room.

Kylie and her family flew in style to the Billboard Awards, taking her gorgeous pink private jet from Los Angeles to Las Vegas for the special occasion.

SCARY FLIGHT?

The makeup mogul shared many photos of their escape, and in some snaps taken aboard, fans noticed an eerie detail in the background.

In the pictures, the KUWTK alum was without makeup as Stormi smiled and snuggled with her famous mom in an oversized tee.

Kylie looked relaxed as she relaxed in her Nike Balenciaga trainers, a shoe that costs around $ 1.2,000.

However, one fan spotted a strange detail behind Kylie and Stormi and turned to the comments section to discuss it.

“The second photo looks like there is a creepy ghost in the back…” they wrote.

Upon closer inspection, a hooded figure appeared to be looming just yards away from the duo and poised to leap.

When one person guessed “it’s a person,” another joked that it was Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian.

The 24-year-old and her little one would attend the awards ceremony a few hours later along with Kylie’s dad, Travis Scott.

