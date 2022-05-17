Kylie Jenner ‘Absent’ From Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding To Attend Billboard Awards

ads

Fans are speculating whether Kylie Jenner was “absent” from her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding day while attending a music awards show.

Kourtney, 43, and rocker Travis, 46, exchanged vows in front of friends and family at a ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Sunday afternoon (May 15).

However, some fans took to Twitter to investigate if Kylie, 24, and boyfriend Travis Scott, 32, weren’t at Kourtney’s big day, as they were apparently in attendance at the Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas.

The mother-of-two proudly walked the red carpet at the event on Sunday alongside Travis, with whom she shares her two sons, the Daily Mirror reports.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 15) (Image: Getty Images) Read More Related Articles Read More Related Articles

Kylie stunned in a silver dress while attending the event with her four-year-old daughter, Stormi.

When the news made fun of Kourtney’s small and intimate wedding, eagle-eyed fans were convinced Kylie would miss out on the awards show.

One fan tweeted: “Wait, was Kylie absent from Kourtney’s wedding?”

Another wrote: “Did Kylie and Travis miss Kourtney’s wedding for the Billboards?”

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Santa Barbara (Image: @aktiscreative/Twitter)

For more on the latest entertainment news from the Daily Star, be sure to sign up for one of our newsletters here.

A third added, “If Kylie and Travis are in Vegas, they must have missed Kourt’s wedding.”

After getting married, Kourtney and Blink-182 rocker Travis were seen driving a vintage black convertible with a “just married” sign hanging from the bumper.

New bride Kourtney opted for a short white gown with a plunging neckline, while Travis opted for an all-black three-piece tuxedo.

The couple have yet to release any snapshots of their special ceremony and it is not yet known who attended.

Eagle-eyed fans didn’t notice Kylie at her sister’s wedding (Image: Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Kourtney’s boyfriend, Travis, was a star at the music awards when he took the stage to perform his songs Mafia and Lost Forever.

Kylie showed it all on the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards while wearing a long-sleeved Balmain dress with a “nude” illusion look.

While her boyfriend Travis wore a simple green suit and white t-shirt and their four-year-old daughter Stormi wore a white one-shoulder dress.

Read more related articles Read more related articles

ads