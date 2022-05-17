Kris Jenner’s Former Bodyguard Claims Mom Is ‘TOXIC’ & ‘Addicted’ To Fame In Revealing Scathing Interview

KRIS Jenner’s former bodyguard has claimed that she is “toxic” and “addicted” to fame in a scathing interview.

Mark Behar claimed the mother, 66, enjoys the “horror” stories her family creates as her publicity increases.

Mark told InTouch: “Kris is addicted to horror.

“Kris has ruined the lives of so many athletes. Look at Lamar [Odom]ruined his life and almost destroyed Scott [Disick].”

Khloe shares a daughter True, four, with ex-husband Lamar and Kourtney has three children with Scott.

Mark claimed that Kris and her daughters are happy to remove people from their lives after “using” them.

“You have to understand that with this family, if your fame goes down, they don’t have a history,” the New York native said.

“Kris is addicted to fame and horror stories keep her alive. They go after the people they use to make them bigger stars.”

In the past, the Kardashians have kicked Jordyn Woods and Larsa Pippen out of their inner circle.

Mark said the only Kardashian he likes is Kourtney because “she has no drama.”

He said: “She has always been fine. She looks good, she presents herself well, she dresses well, she doesn’t wear a lot of makeup.”

Kris has been criticized for her treatment of her staff in the past.

OUTRAGEOUS TREATMENT

Last week, the Kardashian matriarch faced backlash for her behavior towards her personal chef.

On an episode of The Kardashians, Kendall went to visit Kris at her $20 million mansion.

Kris asked if the model, 26, wanted a snack and yelled “chef!” to call him.

Viewers were horrified by his “entitled” behavior and not addressing the chef by saying “please” or “thank you.”

MOM DIVA

Meanwhile, last summer Kris was caught telling the camera crew to “shut the fuck up” during an interview at the Kylie Cosmetics office.

In the tongue-in-cheek opening of the Inside Kylie Cosmetics: Part 2 video, Kris strutted into the offices in a white pantsuit.

As the cameras rolled, he was asked, “So who are you?”

Without missing a beat, Kris responded, “Kris F***ing Jenner.”

Then, when background noise interrupted filming, he yelled, “Hush on set. Shut up!”.

As the room fell silent, Kris smoothed back her dark hair and said, “Just kidding,” before winking at the camera.

