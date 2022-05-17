Kourtney Kardashian’s daring mini wedding dress

kourtney kardashian He posted on his Instagram account some photos of his wedding with Travis Barkerwhere we could not ignore the mini-dress bridal of the socialite, in which the less conventional brides could be inspired.

Kourtney and the Blink 182 drummer got engaged in October 2021, after a beautiful and romantic proposal on the beach.



Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

This year, the couple attended the Grammy Awards ceremony, which took place on April 3, and then, during the early hours of April 4, they held a wedding (unofficial) in Las Vegas in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator. For the occasion they wore outfits carefree carried out by leather jackets; hers from Saint Laurent, which covered one of her favorite garments: a corset, yellow and with the figure of a cross, from Versace.



Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

In her second marriage, which lived on May 15 in Santa Barbara, California, the eldest of the clan kardashian He is irreverent again with his outfit and here we tell you the details.

Kourtney Kardashian’s mini wedding dress

Kourtney shared with his more than 177 million followers some beautiful black and white images of his weddingwhere you can see in detail your wedding dress, which gave a lot to talk about, because it breaks the rules, yes, but also because it could set a trend among the most irreverent brides. Beyond that, some could also interpret it as a lesson to choose the outfit that makes us feel best on a special day, no matter what others think.

The first photo of the carousel shows the traditional “Just Married” sign, where the boyfriends they are kissing. In the next one we can already see part of the look of Kourtney, a minimalist semi-transparent veil and a heart-shaped detail on the chest. Is it a corset? Yes.

design is a White dress Mini corset, with thin straps, from the Italian firm Dolce and Gabbana. The garment hugs your body and defines your silhouette. In the center of the dress, as we anticipated, she has a heart embroidered with rhinestones, which looks aligned with the cross pendant that she wore at the special moment.



Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

The most subtle and romantic detail is found in the veil semi-transparent tulle that has original fingerless gloves incorporated, which covered arms and shoulders, which can create, to a certain extent, some balance in the daring look.



Photo: Instagram @kourtneykardash

The American businesswoman chose black lounge shoes, a simple velvet model, going against the most traditional. She wore her hair in a simple bun, with a few loose strands at the front.

Travis wore a black total look with a mandarin collar jacket, by Enfants Riches Déprimés x Jacques Marie Mage.

They were accompanied to the ceremony by her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, and the groom’s father, Randy Barker. It is rumored that they will have another wedding in Italy and we can only wait to see the look with which Kardashian will surprise.

