Kim Kardashian signs Rosalía as a lingerie model

Kim Kardashian signs the ‘top models’ of the 90s for the new Skims campaign and revolutionizes social networks

If there was anything left for us to see, it was this: Kim Kardashian signing Rosalía as the image of her latest lingerie campaign. If just a couple of months ago the businesswoman, who turns everything she touches into gold, did the same by bringing together the four most famous top of the 90s, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Heidi Klum and Tyra Banksnow it is the turn of the most international Spanish.

Courtesy of Skimms.

Just 10 minutes after posting the photos on his Instagram account, the post already had more than 400k and almost 3,000 comments. Five photos in which Rosalía, who has just released a video clip, poses with the businesswoman’s creations wearing a spectacular figure, always faithful to her ‘motomami’ style. Along the same lines as Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks, Rosalía has been photographed with comfortable and inclusive clothes that characterize Kim’s lingerie firm. Tops, bras, thongs, or pants in neutral colors that they adapt to all types of bodies and enhance and stylize the figure. Without a doubt, one more success that adds to the incredible business career of the queen of reality shows.

“Rosalía has been a great inspiration to me because she is willing to experiment and be daring both with her music and with her personal style. This campaign is about that energy and confidence that she transmits to the world. And above all, I am proud that it carries the pieces of the best seller ‘Cotton Collection’ because they are easy and classic pieces that make us feel great in our day to day”, commented Kim Kardashian, founder of SKIMS.

Directed by Donna Trope, the singer has also expressed her satisfaction with this work: “I love SKIMS. Everything is so comfortable and in turn makes me feel very sexy. I am very excited to finally collaborate, especially in the ‘Cotton Collection’, which is my favourite”, explained Rosalía.

