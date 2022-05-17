Kevin Owens mocked Cody Rhodes’ countdown in full WWE Raw

The recent WWE Raw began with a countdown to the appearance of cody rhodeswhich was scheduled to happen at the beginning of the third hour of the program, something that eventually happened with the eventual realization of the first fight for Hell in a Cell between The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins.

► Kevin Owens interacted on Twitter before appearing in the ring

Prior to the appearance of Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens shared a segment with Alpha Academy, and together they saw the results of the DNA test carried out on Ezekiel, revealing that the sample had been contaminated with BBQ sauce., surely caused by Otis, causing the anger of the former Universal Champion. Gable called him to calm down promising that he would finish off Elias’s younger brother during the fight that he had scheduled for Monday night.

After the aforementioned segment, Kevin Owens resorted to your twitter account to establish a “count for KO” implying that he would appear on the program after the intervention of Cody Rhodes. There, he hilariously recounted what was happening during The American Nightmare intervention and a subsequent interview with Asuka.until finally it was his turn to appear, specifically during the fight between Chad Gable and Ezekiel, which would continue his story.

#CountdownToKO Cody’s asking himself questions. Might be awhile. Stay tuned. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 17, 2022

– «#CountdowntoKO Maybe 10 minutes? Depends on how long Cody takes his speech! Stay tuned.” – “#CountdowntoKO Cody is asking himself questions. He might take a while. Stay tuned.”

#CountdownToKO The dude running the spotlight is really working hard to stay on Cody as he moves about the ring! I’m in gorilla now. Stay tuned. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 17, 2022

– «Oh boy, now he’s taking a walk… Stay tuned.» – «The guy in the spotlight is really working hard to keep him on Cody as he moves in the ring! I’m on the Gorilla now. Stay tuned.”

– «Seth is laughing now. This is going to take a while. He laughs a lot. Stay tuned.” – «Man, now Asuka is laughing… Stay tuned.»

#CountdownToKO OH!!! My music just hit! Countdown’s over!

Gotta put my phone away. See you out there! — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 17, 2022