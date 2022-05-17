Kendall Jenner takes you for a ride in her convertible

May 17, 2022 4:25 p.m.

Kendall Jenner, Ladies and Gentlemen. The North American model, businesswoman and celebrity is one of the young personalities with the most resonance in recent years. She was born in 1995 in the city of Los Angeles California, Kenny has managed to forge a really interesting career in modeling. She is considered, by the press specialized in fashion, a “supermodel”. Few people can claim that prestigious nickname.

She started her career in her teens and from a very young age she had to learn to deal with paparazzi, the dizziness of fame and the feeling of not being able to go unnoticed. Partly because of the exposure her career as a model gives her and partly because of her environment, Kendall is part of the kardashian family and actively participates in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

If we talk about Kendall Jenner We cannot help but realize that he is one of the most well-known under-30 people in the world. With her 1.79 height and an athletic physique, Kendall is positioned today among the most prestigious models of today.

However, Kenny has other passions outside of the fashion industry.. On the one hand basketball and on the other cars. Her attachment to her cars comes from her childhood and she has accompanied her throughout the years. So much so that she has formed a very interesting personal collection.

Outside of the exuberance, the cars are a display of personality and style. This Kendall understands.

Today we will enter a rather particular car. It’s about a Ford Mustangfactory dated in 1965. This car is a gem of American industry. The mustangyou know, along with the Corvette and Charger have marked the pulse of the sports industry in the United States.

Jenner, true to his automotive passion, of course has one in his collection. In the following video, we can see how Kendall takes Derek Blasberg through the streets of sunny Los Angeles.

Below is the video of Kendall and Blasberg touring Los Angeles: