Katy Perry, with no engagement ring in sight, revealed why she goes to couples therapy with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom They bet on their love and they did it big: in August 2020 they welcomed Daisy Dove, their first daughter together.

Nevertheless, with the passing of the months, and the pandemic in between, the couple, who has been engaged since 2019, seems to be experiencing a strong crisis.

In the podcast of the journalist Chelsea Handler, Katy Perry finally spoke about the rumors of crisis, caused in large part by the absence of engagement ring in his most recent photos.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together since 2016 and have a daughter together, aged 1 year and 9 months

“Orlando and I are going to couples therapy. We like it because it keeps us in tune, “he said, to clarify the many that although there are frictions, the couple is still alive. She also said that they reached a time when they could only see the worst in each other and did not remember what had made them fall in love.

Among the problems he listed, the busy schedules of both stand out, something that does not allow them to spend too much time together, but, especially the arrival of little Daisy Dovesince since then everything began to revolve around his upbringing.

“Your partners usually see the best of you, but also many of your worst selves because they are there to be your mirrors. Resentment towards each other and vice versa can become very strong when we are both working so hard. And, although I thank God for having been successful and being in the spotlight, when you want to return to being normal in the domestic sphere, where you have a daughter and other obligations, it is not something easy, you have to learn to be different again . On a large and small scale”, she revealed before concluding, hopeful: “I think we are having a lot of success with this work”.

Katy Perry for a walk with her daughter, Daisy Dove

In dialogue with Chelsea Handler, the interpreter stated that having been a mother was “the best decision” she made in my entire life. “She wasn’t very motherly and I think that’s probably due to some childhood stuff.” confessed and said that seeing Orlando in his father’s role with Flynn, his son with Miranda Kerr, made her start thinking about the possibility of expanding the family.

During the interview, he also revealed that the couple had been living in Kentucky for “almost a month” and that also opened up his perspective. “[Es una] amazing experience and reminds you that Hollywood is not America and you have to remember that because I think you can understand people better,” he said about his life situation.

Daisy Dove, the little girl who changed everything

This is not the first time that he has expressed himself about his way of running the family. Without going any further, a few days ago, Katy also answered bluntly when asked if she wanted to be a mother again. “I’m in Las Vegas, and I can’t do a show with something in my belly… Especially a human being,” said to Entertainment Tonight.

Katy Perry is making her first residence in Las Vegas, at the Resorts World Hotel

Let us remember that Perry is doing his first residency in las vegasat the Resorts World Hotel and that it will last until at least August of this year (it started in December 2021).

In that interview, the singer revealed that Daisy Dove has become quite a lady and her tastes are very defined: running and playing with paints. She also detailed the girl’s first trip to Hawaii and recalled the hilarious moment her daughter thought Mickey Mouse was a cow during an encounter with the doll. “[Daisy] He saw Mickey and thought Mickey was a cow, so he mooed at him.” he joked. “She said, ‘Moo, moo.’ And I was like, ‘That’s not the sound,’ but I don’t really know what the sound is. What is the sound that Mickey Mouse makes?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom walked with their daughter, Daisy, and the son that the actor had with Miranda Kerr, Flynn, in Venice

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom during a recent family trip to Venice, Italy

And the wedding?

Almost three years after the proposal, many wonder what happened to the wedding plans. When going through Katy Perry’s social networks, and seeing that she no longer wears the engagement ring, it can be inferred that they are on pause, something that is consistent with this new revelation that the couple is doing therapy together.

The big news came in February 2019 when Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom revealed that they had gotten engaged after 3 years of dating. Although the plan was to get married soon, the coronavirus pandemic forced the wedding to be postponed until at least the end of 2020. And then it came the pregnancy newswhich again put the project on hold.