Katy Perry reveals why she goes with Orlando Bloom to couples therapy

Katy Perry has revolutionized the American gossip press by appearing lately without her spectacular engagement ring, the one she has been wearing on her ring finger since her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, asked her to marry him in February 2019. The fact that the plans of wedding, postponed by the pandemic and the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove, who will be two years old in August, have led to suspicion that there are problems in paradise.

The singer has wanted to stop the rumors of crisis in their relationship and has admitted that, as in all couples, they also have their pluses and minuses. But they haven’t broken up. The author of successes as roar and fire work and the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean Y The Lord of the rings are going to couples therapy to overcome their relationship problems. Perry herself has revealed it in an interview on journalist Chelsea Handler’s podcast.



Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles GTRES

The 37-year-old pop star began by explaining that they had reached a point in their love where they were only able to see the worst in each other and not who they fell in love with. For this reason and because they wanted to save their relationship, they began to go to a specialist. “Orlando and I are going to couples therapy. We love it because it keeps us in tune,” explained the singer.

The main problems that Katy has pointed out are their very busy schedules, which prevents them from spending quality time together, and that the moments they share together are for and for the upbringing of their daughter, Daisy Dove, but not to make their love continue to grow.



Katy Perry and her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom Hudson, born in August 2020 Instagram

“Your partners usually see the best of you, but also many of your worst selves because they are there to be your mirrors,” Perry explained. “The resentment towards each other and vice versa can become very strong when we are both working so hard. And, although I thank God for being successful and being in the spotlight, when you want to return to being normal in the domestic sphere where you have a daughter and things like that, you have to learn to be different again. On a large and small scale. And I think we are having a lot of success with this, “he detailed.

Resentment towards each other and vice versa can become very strong when we are both working so hard.

Judging by what Katy herself says, everything indicates that for now they have put their wedding plans on hold until they have the relationship they want again. And although she says that couples therapy is helping them a lot, she has avoided explaining why she has stopped wearing her engagement ring.





In February 2019, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced that they had gotten engaged after starting dating in 2016. Their plan was to get married at the end of that year, but due to logistics problems and the coronavirus pandemic they postponed their link to the beginning of the 2020. But then the artist became pregnant and they postponed the link again.

A few days ago, Katy also bluntly answered the question of whether she wants to become a mother again. The Californian artist made it clear that at the moment she only has in mind to get the most out of the concert residency in which she is immersed in Las Vegas. “I’m in Vegas, and I can’t do a show with something in my belly… Especially a human being,” she joked in conversation with EntertainmentTonight, before revealing that her only daughter for now has become quite a young lady, who loves to run, play with her paintings and, above all, express the love she feels for her loved ones.