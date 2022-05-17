Katy Perry: Orlando Bloom’s relationship with his son ‘influenced’ me to ‘raise’

ads

Becoming a mother may not have been Katy Perry’s teenage dream, but Orlando Bloom’s bond with her son, Flynn, “influenced” her desire to have children.

The 37-year-old “American Idol” judge explained on a recent episode of the “Dear Chelsea” podcast that she didn’t initially consider herself a “very motherly” person.

“My fans and my friends called me mom because I love taking care of people,” the singer told host Chelsea Handler.

â€œI find joy through the joy of other people. Like, if they’re having a great time, I’m having a great time,” she continued. “But still, there was a bit of a disconnect.”

When the songwriter began dating Bloom, 45, in 2016, Perry “saw what a great father he was” to Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“That definitely influenced me the most,” the “Firework” singer explained. “Something inside me said, ‘You thirty-something, this man is nice. He must reproduce.â €

The “Lord of the Rings” star became a father in January 2011. Getty Images

She and the England native briefly split in 2017, but reunited the following year. Bloom then took a knee in February 2019.

Perry revealed in her March 2020 “Never Worn White” music video that she and her fiance were expecting their first child together.

“It wasn’t an accident,” the future star later said of her pregnancy in a SiriusXM interview. “We were both looking forward to this new life span and sharing this.”

Bloom’s second child, her first with Katy Perry, arrived in August 2020.katyperry/Instagram

The couple’s daughter, Daisy, arrived in August 2020.

“We are floating with love and amazement at the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple wrote in a black-and-white Instagram photo holding their baby’s hand at the time.

However, with a Las Vegas residency underway, Perry is in no rush to give the boy another sibling any time soon.

The duo are currently engaged after dating on and off since 2016. WireImage

“I can’t do that show with nothing in my belly,” Perry joked to E! News in April. “Especially a human.”

The California native also gushed over the little girl’s milestones, adorably telling the outlet, “She’s running, she says ‘I love you,’ she colors [and] she has pigtails.â€

