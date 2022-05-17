Katy Perry admits she is unsure about motherhood before dating Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry became famous as a pop star with hits like “I Kissed a Girl”, “California Gurls” and “Teenage Dream”.

Nowadays, Perry also has another full-time job: being a mother. However, the singer recently admitted that she was reluctant to embark on this maternity journey until she began dating her current husband, Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom | Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Katy Perry spoke positively about her motherhood experience

In August 2020, Perry and Bloom welcomed their daughter, Daisy. Since then, Perry has talked about her thoughts on motherhood.

“As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, ‘What?’ It’s just the biggest life change ever, ”Perry told Variety in the fall of 2021.“ You’re responsible for the well-being of someone who can’t even hold their head up. It’s a real change and you don’t become number 1 on the call sheet. And it’s the best “.

He also added: “I never really knew about unconditional love. Obviously my mom has it for me, but I didn’t really experience it firsthand until I had my baby. And that was just “another level”. I think I see through the eyes of a child, as if my life and my art are always playful, so it’s great to be able to relate to children even when you are 30 ”.

In a live Instagram from January 2021, she also shared that having a child has taught her to be more present.

“I think you realize that when you become a mother… you just have to focus on being a mom,” Perry said. She added: “In a way, she really encouraged me to be even more present and to appreciate each day. And all we have is this moment. This is what was promised is this moment and nothing else ”.

Katy Perry was unsure about being a mother before dating Orlando Bloom

Though Perry appears to enjoy motherhood, the star recently shared that this life path wasn’t always something she envisioned for herself.

“I wasn’t very maternal and I think it probably stems from some things from childhood,” she said on the podcast Dear Chelsea. However, Perry has admitted that she is “very motherly” to her friends because she likes to take care of people.

However, Perry went on a “journey” to understand more about herself and “find a little spot that needed to be fine-tuned.” Plus, being with Bloom, who she started dating in 2016, helped her imagine her life as her mom.

“I got to see what a great dad he was with his first child, Flynn, who is now 11,” he explained. “So that definitely influenced me in the first place. Like, something inside of me said, ‘You, in your thirties. This man is nice. He has to reproduce. ‘ He is a kind man ».

Perry also revealed that motherhood is the “best decision” she has made.

Katy Perry found striking similarities between being a mom and a pop star

Perry understands very well what life as a pop star is like. After becoming a mother, she also found striking similarities between these two roles.

“Now that I’m a mom, my life is actually completely different. Still, I realized it’s kind of like being a pop star, ”Perry joked when she introduced Ellen De Generes’ show. “You stay up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind. There is vomit on the floor. And your boobs are always out.

