Kate Winslet in ‘Avatar’: the actress broke Tom Cruise’s record in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Kate Winslet in 'Avatar': the actress broke Tom Cruise's record in 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
But one of them was recently surpassed in the recordings of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, none other than Kate Winslet, an actress recognized for her work on ‘Titanic’.
Kate Winslet and the Tom Cruise record she broke
During the production of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, a sequel to the 2009 film by director James Cameron, it was revealed that Kate Winslet had managed to leave her name in Hollywood history.
The actress, who was 45 years old at the time, managed to hold her breath underwater for 7 minutes and 14 seconds at the end of 2020, an achievement in the film industry.
The previous record belonged to Tom Cruise, who managed to dive for 6 minutes and 6 seconds in 2011, while filming ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’, according to ‘USA Today’.
In an interview with ‘Entertainment Tonight’, Winslet revealed that she was unaware that her feat had been made public through the official ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Twitter account and other media outlets, so she was very surprised. when her classmates and friends approached her to congratulate her.
The actress accepted that she was very proud of the time she spent underwater, but also accepted that she doesn’t think she’s capable of doing it again.
“That came (his record) at the end of four weeks of pretty intense training and I was in the scuba tank, but I loved it,” Winslet revealed.
Kate added that learning new skills like scuba diving is one of the things she loves about her job, as she constantly has to push her own limits.
Jon Landay, the producer of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, shared through his Instagram in October 2020 a photograph where the actress is seen filming underwater.
Winslet was wearing a motion capture suit with a long cape floating behind her. She also seemed to use weights to help her maintain stability.
In addition to Winsley, the producer also shared photos of other stars doing their underwater scenes, including Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Cliff Curtis.
Another of the actresses from ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is Sigourney Weaver, who confessed to ‘T magazine’ that she had her doubts about filming with an oxygen tank and weights, because at 71 her reflexes no longer they are the same.
Because he didn’t want his peers to think of him because of his age, Weaver decided to train in diving in Hawaii. Thanks to the guidance of a professional trainer, the actress managed to endure 6 minutes under water.