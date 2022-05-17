Kanye West and his insults to Kim Kardashian: I compared her with Marge Simpson

During their eight-year relationship, Kim Kardashian learned a lot from Kanye Westwho involved her in the world of fashion, but the rapper had attitudes that hurt the socialite.

Kim Kardashian told her sister Kourtney Kardashian, on the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, what was going on with her husband before they filed for divorce and how she asked him for advice on fashion.

“It got to a point where I was asking him for advice on everything, right down to the clothes I wear. Even now, I have panic attacks like, ‘What should I wear?’Kim told him, who doesn’t particularly forget when he went to the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards.

Kanye West’s comment wasn’t exactly what Kim would have wanted to hear, especially since the rapper told her that her outfit looked like Marge Simpson’sthe head of the family of the iconic yellow series.

“He called me after (the event). He told me that my career was over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing a similar look,” recalled Kim, who was wearing something unlike anything that night, a brown leather suit.

The SKIMS founder made it clear during the May 12 episode that she is not sorry about her separation and I remembered how she kept asking him to sign the divorce papers, but he refused.

She told her sister Kourtney that she is very sure about the divorce, that now live a great moment in your life and that is very good.

“I knew I had to when I appliedbecause I knew it was not the right situation for me. And now, I feel super good,” said the socialite.

Kim will be legally separated in 2022after it was in February 2021 when he filed for divorce from the rapper. Kim is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson..