Justin Bieber will not be able to buy new Ferrari cars

The singer Justin Bieber entered into controversy with Ferrari, as it is forbidden to buy cars of the brand and make any kind of negotiation with the company. Bieber is not the only famous one, because the actor Nicholas Cage, the model kim kardashianthe boxer Floyd Mayweather Y 50 cent they are also vetoed by Ferrari.

Justin Bieber banned from Ferrari

The Italian brand indicated that Justin Bieber violated the codes of conduct as a buyer, because in 2016 he customized his 458 Italia in the workshop Western Coast Customs adding a sound system and an exterior body kit liberty walk. Similarly, that same year, the singer was arrested in his Ferrari for driving without a license.

Upon being arrested, Bieber parked his Ferrari near a hotel in Beverly Hills, United States and left it there for two weeks. Users sued Bieber and the brand, once again, noticed the behavior of the famous.

Through a statement, Ferrari indicated that it only allows visual changes to its models, if they are made in workshops licensed by the brand.

Not all the scandals stopped there, because in 2017, Justin Bieber auctioned off his Ferrari and won $434,000. It is worth mentioning that Ferrari does not allow such negotiations.

Celebrities and Ferrari

Beyond tastes, the truth is that Ferrari usually sues those customers that they make great modifications to their cars and that are contrary to the values ​​proclaimed by the Maranello house.

Between 1980 and 1990, the actor Nicolas Cage was also banned by Ferrari due to behavior similar to that of Justin Bieber. Cage spent part of his fortune to collect cars; he bought a Ferrari Enzo for a million dollars in 2003.

After some economic problems, in 2009 Nicolas Cage had to sell all his cars. His car collection was auctioned off and Ferrari forbade him to buy new cars. Justin Bieber has not been and will not be the last celebrity banned by Ferrari.