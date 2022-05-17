Juliette Binoche, Donostia Award and image of the next San Sebastian Festival

Juliette Binocheone of the most international European actresses, stars in the official poster of the 70th edition of the San Sebastian Festival, which will be held from September 16 to 24. Winner of an Oscar for her work in The English Patient (Anthony Minghella, 1996), the French interpreter will visit the city for the fourth time to receive one of the Donostia Awards this year in recognition of a long career in which he has played nearly 75 charactersfrom powerful heroines to fragile beings, passing through historical figures, dramatic roles and comic roles.

The award ceremony will take place in the Kursaal Auditorium and will feature the Donostia Award Screening Fire (2022), a film with which Claire Denis won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the last Berlin Film Festival and which includes Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin and Binoche herself.

After taking her first steps in theater and training as an actress at the National Conservatory of Dramatic Art, Juliet Binight (Paris, 1964) made his film debut with Liberty Belle (Pascal Kané, 1983), which was followed by some roles in works by filmmakers such as Jean-Luc Godard (Je vous salue, Marie / I salute you, Maria1985), Jacques Doillon (family lifeOfficial Selection, 1985) or André Techiné (Rendez-vous / The Appointment1985), with whom he met again years later in Alice and Martin (Alice and Martin, 1998). the iconic mauvais sang (Bad blood1986) marked his first collaboration with Leos Carax, under whose orders he also filmed The Lovers du Pont-Neuf (The lovers of the Pont-Neuf1991).

Since the beginning of his career, he has alternated titles shot in French with many others made in English, such as the literary adaptations of The Unbearable Lightness of Being (The Unbearable Lightness of BeingPhilip Kaufmann, 1988), Wuthering Heights (wuthering heightsPeter Kosminsky, 1992) or Damage (WoundLouis Malle, 1992), in which he acted with Daniel Day-Lewis, Ralph Fiennes and Jeremy Irons, respectively.

Other figures with whom he has shared a cast during his career are Mathieu Amalric, Daniel Auteuil, Judi Dench, Steve Carell, Catherine Deneuve, Johnny Depp, Ethan Hawke, Mathieu Kassovitz, Samuel L. Jackson, Denis Lavant, Olivier Martinez, Clive Owen and Robert Pattinson.

Binight played a grieving woman in the film that launched the famous trilogy by Krzysztof Kieslowski, Three colors: Blue (Three colors: Blue, Zabaltegi, 1994), for whose work she received the Best Actress Award at the Venice Film Festival and a César Award, a distinction for which she has been nominated on a further nine occasions. She was also the novelist George Sand in Children of the century (intimate confessions of a woman, Diane Kurys, 1999). But her massive international recognition came thanks to her unforgettable nurse character in The English Patientnineteen ninety six)which gave her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and the Best Actress Award at the Berlin Film Festival.

He has worked under the command of European filmmakers such as Jean-Paul Rappeneau, who closed the Official Section of the San Sebastian Festival out of competition with Le hussard sur le toit (The hussar on the roof, nineteen ninety five); Chantal Ackermann (Un divan à New York / Romance in New York1996), Patrice Leconte (La veuve de Saint-Pierre / The Widow of Saint-Pierre2000), Lasse Hallstrom (Chocolate2000), John Boorman (Country of My Skull / A country in Africa2004) and Michael Haneke, with whom he has shot two fundamental works: Code inconnu: Récit incomplet de divers voyages (unknown code2000) and Cache (Hidden, 2005). In 2002, in addition, she starred in Time difference (jet lagDanièle Thompson), a film with which he visited San Sebastián for the first time to close the Official Section out of competition.

Other notable titles from his filmography include Mary (Abel Ferrara, Perlak, 2005), Le voyage du ballon rouge (The flight of the red balloonHou Hsiao-Hsien, 2007), disengagement (Amos Gitai, 2007) and Shirin (Abbas Kiarostami, 2008), with whose director he returned to work on copy conform (Certified copy2010), a love story set in Tuscany that earned her the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Juliet Binight has combined roles in great action blockbusters such as Godzilla (Gareth Edwards, 2014) or Ghost in the Shell (Ghost in the Shell: the soul of the machineRupert Sanders, 2017) with works by authors of the stature of David Cronenberg (Cosmopolis2012), Isabel Coixet (Nobody wants the night2015) or Bruno Dumont, with whom he has performed in Ma Loute (high society2016) and Camille Claudel 1915 (2013), in which she played the renowned sculptor Camille Claudel. There are also frequent incursions of her with the filmmaker Olivier Assayas, who has directed her in L’heure d’été (the summer hoursPerlak, 2008), Clouds of Sils Maria (Trip to Sils Maria2014) and double vies (double lives2018).

In 2018 the actress returned to San Sebastián to present two films that competed in the Official Selection: View (Trip to Nara / Vision), a mystical tale by Naomi Kawase, and high-life, a new collaboration with Claire Denis framed in the science fiction genre that won the Fipresci Award. Together with this director, with whom he had already shot A beau soleil interior (an inner sun2017), has recently worked on a film that competed in the last Berlinale, Avec amour et acharnement (Fire2022), the story of a love triangle that Binight forms alongside Vincent Lindon and Grégoire Colin. It will be the Donostia Award Screening that will be hosted by the Kursaal Auditorium after the gala in which the actress will receive the award.

His latest works also include I saw it (The truthPerlak, 2019), by Hirokazu Koreeda, with whom the actress traveled to San Sebastián for the third time, and Ouistreham (On a dock in NormandyEmmanuel Carrère, 2021), which last year participated in Perlak and won the City of Donostia / San Sebastián Audience Award for the best European film.

festival poster face

Juliette Binoche stars in the poster for the 70th edition of the San Sebastian Festival



The company from San Sebastian Dimension, in charge of preparing this year’s posters, has used a portrait of Juliette Binoche captured by the photographer Brigitte Lacombe to create the official poster of the festival in which the name of the actress stands out. Born in France and based in New York, Lacombe has made iconic and intimate portraits of some of the most famous artists, political figures and intellectuals from around the world, while documenting the shooting of filmmakers such as Wes Anderson, Sofia Coppola, Federico Fellini, Michael Haneke, Lynne Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, among others.

Zinemira, the section dedicated to Basque cinema, will have its own poster for the first time within a collection of images that aim to be “a tribute to the look” and “to all ways of looking at life and cinema”. As Guille Viglione, head of Dimension, recalls, “cinema is a way of looking, the director builds a reality filtered by his gaze, the viewer widens his vision of the world and the performers look at the camera to convey the essence of their character”.

French photographer Brigitte Lacombe is known for her facet as an influential and revealing portraitist. She has shown her work in theaters and magazines around the world and her monographs include Lacombe Anima / Person (2008) and Lacombe Cinema/ Theater (2001). For four decades, his camera has captured great artists, stars, politicians and intellectuals. Among other awards, she has won the Eisenstaedt Prize in the category of travel photography (2000) and has been recognized with the Lucie Award in the field of portraiture and travel photography (2012), as well as the award for her entire career awarded by the Art Directors club Hall of Fame (2010).

In addition, he dealt with still photography in the shooting of such iconic films as All President’s Men (All the President’s MenAlan J. Pakula, 1976), Il Casanova di Federico Fellini (CasanovaFederico Fellini, 1976) and Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Matches in the third phaseSteven Spielberg, 1977). He has also documented the work of filmmakers such as Wes Anderson, Sofia Coppola, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Michael Haneke, Spike Jonze, Bennett Miller, Mike Nichols, Lynne Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino, among many other names.

