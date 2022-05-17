Jonah Hill spent a whole day insulting Jennifer Lawrence on the set of Don’t Look Up

Netflix’s most recent release, Don’t Look Up, features an impressive star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep, and Chris Evans, to name a few.

Even famous singers Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi joined the already huge cast and collaborated artistically on the song “Just Look Up” for the film’s soundtrack.

Joining this star-studded cast are two of the most talked about characters, Kate Dibiasky played by Jennifer Lawrence and Jason Orlean played by Jonah Hill.

Jennifer Lawrence

The plot follows astronomer Dr. Randall Mindy, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who is revered for the many accolades in his career, along with his student Kate Dibiasky.

Upon discovering a potentially deadly comet headed straight for Earth, the pair seek to warn the world of their impending doom through a major media tour, but they are never taken seriously.

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, has since commented on the improvisational comedic element that can be seen throughout the film, recalling the time she spent on set working with co-star Jonah Hill, 38.

The actress recalled spending an entire day on the set of Don’t Look Up with Hill as he improvised various insults to throw her way, but oddly enough she framed the experience in a positive light, admitting she had a great time doing it.

Jonah Hill

In an interview for Vanity Fair’s YouTube channel, Lawrence explained the trailer for the film, revealing that “Jonah’s character is the son of the president, but also the chief of staff, which some might think is nepotism.”

“He is the worst. It was really, really hard filming with Jonah, and just not screwing up take after take laughing,” he added.

Continuing, the actress detailed, “We once spent an entire day just improvising insults at me. It was incredible”.

“He and Meryl are the only ones who should really do that kind of improv. I mean, he’s just a master of comedy. We all did some things. But not as well as Jonah », he finished.













