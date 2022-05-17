Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) is preparing a Star Wars series

jon watts travel to a galaxy far, far away after destroying the box offices of half the world with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Rumors claiming that his departure from the Marvel Universe and from Fantastic 4 for a more attractive and interesting project they were right. Is now Variety which confirms that Watts, after directing Tom Holland in the wall-crawling trilogy, went on to starwars with an exclusive series for Disney+. It is kept secret, but we already know the first details about it.

Jon Watts directing a series of starwars of marked nostalgic and eighties nature

At the end of February, a good number of rumors arose that spoke of Watts leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the entry of a project even more attractive for him creatively. Now, after a special published by Vanity Fair in which they review the future series of starwars on the Disney+ gridwe know that the person in charge of the trilogy of the arnid will have his own television project with a series whose code name is Grammar Rodeo and on which he has relied on the nostalgic feel for the 1980s adventures produced by Amblin. And why is it called that?







Well, although it is a code name, something common in this type of secret work, we are talking about a reference to an episode of The Simpson in which Bart and his friends steal a car and run away for a week to go to a carnival, using as an excuse a false educational quiz as an alibi. Well, this series will be just that: an adventure from childhood to adolescence. It could even be a kind of stand by me in the space. the series of starwars with Jon Watts will take hold in the period after return of the jedi, right in the reconstruction of the galaxy after the fall of the Galactic Empire. Yes, it is the same scenario that we have seen in The Mandalorianso the time is well known.

“ The code name refers to an episode of The Simpsons in which Bart runs away from home with his friends.

The exact plot is a secretand is signed by the director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford, who have already done Spider-Man: Homecoming for Marvel and who keep a pleasant friendship. Lucasfilm is known to be looking for four children between the ages of 11 and 12 and at Disney they already talk about this series as the next galactic project heir to the adventures of the eighties. Watts series joins Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, The Mandalorian and its Season 3 and Andor.

“Making three ‘Spider-Man’ movies was an incredible and life-changing experience”Watts confirmed in a statement about his departure from the fantastic 4, announcing that he still has much to tell in the cinema. In addition to his series starwarswe remind you that Watts will also write and direct a film that will reunite George Clooney and Brad Pitt on Apple TV and that, at the moment, he is producing a sequel to Final destination for HBOMax. In the television field Lucasfilm has everything more than tied, but in the cinematographic there are doubts. The only thing we know is that Kevin Feige is still with his movie of starwars.